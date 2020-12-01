The "European Wind Turbine Market Outlook Update Q4 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Despite major disruptions to production assembly, installation of new wind farms over the first half of 2020 was "Business As Usual", a similar trend to follow during Q4 2020
The wind industry supply chain experienced major disruptions in the first semester, particularly in relation to the production and assembly of wind turbine components and to imports of raw materials and other subcomponents, mainly from Asia. In Europe, many factories experienced short temporary closures. Some facilities had a reduction of workers due to the implementation of social distancing.
Consequently, the construction of new wind farms in Europe was impacted both when the COVID-19 outbreak in Asia disrupted supply chains, as well as when lockdown policies across several European countries affected the movement of workers and goods soon after. However, despite major disruptions to production and assembly during Q1 and Q2 2020, the installation of new wind farms over the first half of 2020 was comparable to previous years.
Europe managed to install 5.1 GW, 3.9 GW of which were onshore and 1.2 GW were offshore. The onshore installation figures are just above the average of the previous three years (3.7 GW).
Key Topics Covered:
- This Quarter
- Key Features
- Leading Edge
- Numbers to Learn
- The Eighty 20 of Industry What Matters?
- Key Signposts
- Deployment Trends
- Technology
- Price Trends
- Industry Activities Corporate Strategies
Companies Mentioned
- General Electric
- Vestas
- Suzlon
- Inox Wind
- Wind World
- Indowind Energy Limited
- Siemens Gamesa
- Envision Energy
- Acciona Nordex
- ReNew Power
- Enercon
- Orient Green Power Ltd.
- Enel Green Power India Pvt Ltd
- Senvion India Pvt Ltd
- Continuum Wind Energy India Pvt Ltd
- Hero Future Energies Pvt Ltd
- Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5azll6
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201201005717/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900