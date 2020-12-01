5G Chipset Market worth $67.2 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report "5G Chipset Market with COVID-19 Impact by Type (Modem, RFIC), Frequency (Sub-6 GHz, 24- 39 GHz, Above 39 GHz), End-Use (Telecommunication Infrastructure, Mobile Devices, Non-mobile Devices, Automobile), Process Node & Geography - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets, the 5G chipset market is expected to grow from USD 12.8 billion in 2020 to USD 67.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 26.7%. The major factors driving the growth of the 5G chipset market are the growing demand for high-speed internet and broad network coverage, increasing cellular IoT connections, and an increase in mobile data traffic. However, the high cost of the 5G chipset is expected to restrain the growth of the market.

RFIC segment to witness the highest growth in 5G chipset market in coming years

RFIC will play an integral role, especially in 5G networks, in the production and commercialization of consumer electronic devices, next-generation base stations, and other radio access products. It is developed to reinforce the overall performance of the 5G base station in terms of high efficiency and compact form factors.

10 to 28 nm to account for the largest share of 5G chipset market during the forecast period

Advancements in the fabrication process are supporting the improvements in ICs, which has made electronic devices smaller and more power optimized. The 5G chipset market by process node has been segmented into less than 10 nm, 10-28 nm, and above 28 nm. Some of the major process nodes on which 5G chipset components such as modems and RFICs are manufactured include 5 nm, 7 nm, 10 nm, 14 nm, 28 nm, 45 nm, 60 nm, and so on. 5G chipsets with process node between 10 and 28 nm mostly include baseband processors for 5G infrastructure and RFIC components.

24-39 GHz to grow at highest CAGR in 5G chipset market from 2020 to 2027

This frequency band is also called the mmWave frequency band and is capable of offering ultra-high-speed mobile broadband 5G service. This spectrum is likely to play a key role in supporting the burgeoning mobile data traffic growth. High bandwidth offered by this spectrum and the improving participation of telecom service providers in this spectrum are fueling the growth of the 24-39 GHz frequency band.

Mobile devices to hold the largest share of 5G chipset market during the forecast period

Smartphones and tablets will be the key attraction in the consumer electronics market for 5G network. With the implementation of 5G network, customers can access and download data at high speed. In 5G smartphones, 5G-enabled ASICs are implemented. Increasing use of smartphones to drive the demand for 5G chipsets; however, chipset manufacturers are working on developing 5G chipsets for other mobile devices too.

APAC to witness the highest CAGR of 5G chipset market during the forecast period

The 5G chipset market in APAC is foreseen to grow at a significant rate. The growth of the 5G chipset market in APAC is mainly driven by increasing developments (such as R&D activities, investments, and partnerships among companies) related to 5G in countries such as Japan, China, and South Korea. 5G has been launched in 9 countries, and 12 others have planned to roll out in the near future in Asia Pacific. China is one of the major countries involved in the development of 5G network infrastructure. The Chinese government has been quick off the mark in coordinating and stimulating 5G research in China.

Major players in the 5G chipset market are Qualcomm, Inc. (US), Intel Corporation (US), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Qorvo, Inc. (US), Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd. (China), Xilinx, Inc. (US), Analog Devices, Inc. (US), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Marvell Technology Group (Bermuda), Broadcom Inc. (US), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), Renesas Electronics Corporation (US), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Anokiwave (US), MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (US), and Unisoc (Shanghai) Technologies Co., Ltd. (China).

