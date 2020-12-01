Global Gaming Market Expected to Exceed $256 Billion By 2025

- Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to COVID-19-related lockdown measures there is an increased interest in gaming. With the outbreak of COVID-19, home entertainment seems to be the only option for gamers in lockdown while cinemas and theaters continue their' door-closed' policy to prevent the disease. Recent surveys show that video gamers in the United States reported that they spent 45% more time playing video games amid the quarantine than in the previous week… but the global gaming markets were growing even before the pandemic. A report from Mordor Intelligence noted that in 2019 the global gaming market was valued at USD 151.55 billion… New Zoo reported that the World's 2.7 billion gamers will spend $159.3 billion on games in 2020 and it will surpass $200 billion by 2023… Mordor added that they expected revenues to reach a value of USD 256.97 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.17% over the forecast period (2020 - 2025). The Mordor report added: "The emergence of cloud gaming is driving the market. Recent advances in advanced cloud technology have turned the idea of cloud gaming into reality. In cloud gaming, the server, where all the games are stored, does all the computation work, which includes game scene rendering, game logic processing video encoding, and video streaming… This new sector is also seen as a serious competitor for the traditional game market." Active tech companies in the markets this week include Planet Ventures Inc. (TSX-V: PXI) (OTCPK: PNXPF), Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCPK: TCEHY), Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI), Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA), Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI), FansUnite Entertainment Inc (CSE: FANS) (OTCQB: FUNFF).

It continued: "Adoption of Gaming Platforms, such as E-sports, drives the market. eSports are witnessing substantial market demand in the current market scenario, and are thus driving the overall gaming industry across the globe… South Korea is considered to be the country of origin of eSports. Even though the United States overtook South Korea in terms of revenues in the eSports business, it still hosts one of the biggest tournaments in the world… The sector is also witnessing considerable activity from startups, that are further propelling the market growth… Asia-Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest market share in the gaming industry, where countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea show a high potential in market growth."

Planet Ventures Inc. (TSX-V: PXI) (OTCPK: PNXPF) BREAKING NEWS:1st11's ENTERTAINMENT AND GAMING PLATFORM LAUNCHES DECEMBER 1ST 2020 - Planet Ventures ("Planet" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, 1st11, will launch a unique portfolio of gaming entertainment products on December 1st, 2020. 1st11 delivers a unique competitive gaming experience featuring exciting talent from the world of gaming, pro sports and esports. Powered by advanced esports, mobile web and influencer technology, fans can easily sign up to 1st11 and play alongside or against their heroes with live action simultaneously streamed to the platform as well as via its distribution network of creators and partners.

Peter Glancy, 1st 11 CEO commented "We are delighted to release our consumer product offering just before Christmas as the sector continues to grow. 1st11 is uniquely placed to embrace a whole new generation of gamers enabling them to easily play alongside or against their favorite gaming creators, esports stars and sporting heroes. As growth in the gaming and esports sector has become a global phenomenon it continues to draw-in superstar athletes who have a passion for gaming, streaming and sharing content with an engaged audience of millions. We are also seeing the ongoing rise to prominence of gaming creators and esports stars with an ever expanding fanbase, digital footprint and influence. 1st11's 'Fun Comes 1st' ethos is about bringing together all the above into a gamer first offering that places inclusivity, accessibility and the fan experience at its core".

Advanced cloud-based technology, influencer analytics, distributed computing and latency optimization serves to support interactive and scalable formats co-created by the 1s11 Creator Network. 1st11 is built by a team of industry leaders and professionals from the ground up to deliver a new approach, making competitive gaming accessible for all across mobile, desktop as well as the next generation of consoles.

1st11's product differentiation - 1st11's consumer offering is underpinned by three key core product components which are designed to work together to offer customers unique and fun competitive gaming experiences. The first is a custom built mobile optimized entertainment destination. 1st11fun.com will feature exclusive content, interviews, gaming tips and editorial delivered by a roster of authentic and credible talent. 1st11 content is co-created by successful streamers and gaming creators that resonate in gaming culture. As a result, the site will be cross promoted collectively to millions of followers across social media and streaming platforms. All activity is designed to encourage fans to register and participate in creative, fun and inclusive competitive gaming experiences.

The second is 1st11.gg , a cutting-edge challenge and tournament destination that is seamlessly integrated with the entertainment site. Users can easily sign up, create an account and play against or alongside their favourite creators and sporting heroes. Games at launch include CounterStrike Global Offensive, Valorant, Fall Guys, League of Legends, FIFA 21, Pro Evolution Soccer 2021, NBA2K 21, Street Fighter IV and many more. The interactive gaming platform is designed to integrate with mobile, console and PC games as well as harnessing content from streaming sites such as Twitch and YouTube. Fans will have the chance to earn and win rewards, unlock meaningful experiences and purchase limited edition co-created prizes.

The third is the '1st11 Creator Network' with over five hundred athletes onboarded at time of launch. The App (soon to be available via the Apple App Store and Google Play) is a custom-built influencer technology platform that centrally coordinates and assists in influencer management and scheduling activity from an ever-growing talent pool of relevant gaming creators, esports stars and pro athletes. The 1st11 Creator Network is also supported by advanced proprietary technology offering best in class analytics and reporting capabilities that will continuously fuel and inform the customer experience. It will also enhance revenue opportunities by providing brands ease of access to 1st11's entertainment product portfolio and influencer network.Read this full release and more news for Planet Ventures Inc. at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-pxi/

In other gaming news:

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCPK: TCEHY) - a leading provider of internet value-added services, recently announced that Tencent Distributed Database (TDSQL), its financial-certificated infrastructure, is now fully operational in the new core system of Bank Neo Commerce (BNC), one of the progressive banks in Indonesia. The development marks the first time for Tencent Cloud to bring TDSQL overseas, boosting Indonesia's internet architecture for its financial services industry and demonstrates the further move away from traditional database architectures in exchange for scalable and distributed ones, which are now playing an important role in ensuring security risks and sustaining business development as global financial businesses evolve.

With BNC bolstering its business through financial technology, the bank - established 1990, has transformed to be the leading Digital bank in Indonesia. In addition to its explosive growth in users, BNC also witnessed the rise of digital financial services such as internet banking. Further boosting BNC's services, the upgraded database constructed by Tencent Cloud through TDSQL could help address the challenges of digital transformation in the financial services industry, including insufficient data architecture, high-frequency transactions and data security, etc. The database would also be the crucial foundation for BNC's digital services and offerings, without the worries brought by costly commercial databases.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) is taking The World's Game to the Next Level with its recent unveil of EA SPORTS FIFA 21 on PlayStation5 and Xbox Series X|S, launching December 4. The power of new generation consoles combined with advances in the Frostbiteengine enables players to experience lightning fast load times and enhanced sights, sounds, and player movement, in addition to ultra-realistic football environments that immerse fans in the most authentic matchday experience in EA SPORTS FIFA franchise history.

The sights and sounds of FIFA 21 are reimagined for next generation consoles, with the brand new EA SPORTS GameCam inspired by the look and feel of top-level football broadcasts and LiveLight Rendering, a deferred lighting system that enhances every aspect of the on-pitch experience. Thousands of authentic chants captured exclusively from the world's biggest competitions, including the Premier League, La Liga and the Bundesliga, deliver the ultimate EA SPORTS Atmospheric Audio experience, unparalleled in sports video games.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) recently announced third-quarter 2020 results.

"Our teams continue to execute our growth plans with excellence during incredibly challenging circumstances," said Bobby Kotick, Chief Executive Officer of Activision Blizzard. "We are on a path to deliver sustained long-term growth across our fully-owned franchises. With confidence in our ability to continue to execute, we are raising our outlook for the year and remain enthusiastic for our growth prospects next year."

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, Activision Blizzard's net revenues presented in accordance with GAAP were $1.95 billion, as compared with $1.28 billion for the third quarter of 2019. GAAP net revenues from digital channels were $1.75 billion, as compared with $1.01 billion for the third quarter of 2019. GAAP operating margin was 40%. GAAP earnings per diluted share were $0.78, as compared with $0.26 for the third quarter of 2019. For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, on a non-GAAP basis, Activision Blizzard's operating margin was 44% and earnings per diluted share were $0.88, as compared with $0.38 for the third quarter of 2019.

FansUnite Entertainment Inc (CSE: FANS) (OTCQB: FUNFF), a sports and entertainment company, focusing on its technology related to regulated online sports betting and related products, recently announced that it has become an official member of the Canadian Gaming Association ("CGA"), the national trade association of the gaming industry in Canada. The membership became effective on November 24th, 2020.

Members of the Canadian Gaming Association will attain the privilege to foster new relationships with the various entities involved in the gaming industry in Canada that currently collaborate or partner with CGA. In addition, CGA members will receive additional benefits such as advocacy on legislation impacting Canadian gaming companies, access to research that cover important topics related to the gaming sector, networking opportunities and exclusive marketing through CGA's Canadian Gaming Summit and Canadian Gaming Business magazine, respectively.

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM has been compensated forty six hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Planet Ventures Inc. by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com

- +1(561)325-8757