Clinton Township, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2020) - Resgreen Group (OTC PINK: RGGI), a leading mobile robot company, today announced it has completed the first sellable version of Wanda SD Disinfecting Autonomous Mobile Robot.

Wanda SD is the light-duty Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) that can be guided by a smart device such as a smartphone or tablet to sanitize spaces with UVC lights. Design of the Wanda SD, while completed for sale will continue to undergo refinement for streamlined manufacturing.

"We initially estimated the first sales of our Wanda SD would come around the end of November. We are thrilled to be over a month ahead of schedule and now have several initial units built and ready to deliver in December," stated Parsh Patel, CEO of RGGI. "The affordable Wanda SD costs $5,000 and can be purchased at resgreenint.com with a $1,000 deposit. There is increasing interest in purchasing multiple units by several companies and, in response to this interest, we have begun to build multiple units that are scheduled for delivery."

In December, six Wanda SDs will be used by Toys for Tots and the United States Marine Corps at Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Harrison Township, Mich., to sanitize the 2,400 square foot facility. Each Wanda SD will completely disinfect the toy bins before each round of children visit the facility. To watch video of Wanda disinfecting autonomous mobile robot in action, please visit https://youtu.be/KFqjpxI9Rgc and for additional information and pictures, visit http://www.resgreenint.com/





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KFqjpxI9Rgc

About Resgreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI)

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.

RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology and management systems. For more information visit http://resgreenint.com.

Contacts: Sarah Carlson

scarlson@companystorytellers.com

248.755.7680 cell

ResGreen Group International, Inc.

Parashar (Parsh) Patel, President and CEO

Email: info@resgreenint.com

