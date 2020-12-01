Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 647 internationalen Medien
Markanter Ausbruch und massives Aufholpotential in möglicher Jahresendrallye…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 923893 ISIN: GB0005405286 Ticker-Symbol: HBC1 
Xetra
01.12.20
14:30 Uhr
4,459 Euro
+0,090
+2,06 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
HANG SENG
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,4664,47115:08
4,4644,47215:08
ACCESSWIRE
01.12.2020 | 14:56
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

British Franchise Association: Winners Revealed for BFA HSBC Franchise Awards

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2020 / The bfa HSBC British Franchise awards took place virtually for the first time ever last night (30 November).

Usually held in June at The Vox in Birmingham, the awards are the flagship event in the franchising calendar but organisers had to take a different approach following the Coronavirus outbreak, putting the safety of finalists and the event team first.

Pip Wilkins, CEO of the British Franchise Association, commented:

"It has been a strange and difficult year for all businesses, but we are pleased that we've been able to bring some positivity to our finalists and winners to round off 2020.

"There are more franchise systems than ever before, showing that businesses are choosing franchising as an ideal model for them. Each winner should feel very proud of what they've achieved."

The winners of the 2020 British Franchise Awards are:

  • Franchisee Transformation - Siva Kugathas, Service Master
  • Franchisee Lifestyle - Katherine Watmough, Monkey Music
  • Franchisee Local Focus - Aaron Doherty, Footlights
  • Franchise Multi-Unit - Raja Adil, The Adil Group
  • Franchisee Next Generation - James Burke, ActionCOACH
  • Franchisor Leadership & Culture - Water Babies
  • Franchisor Emerging - MyWindowCleaner
  • Franchisor Business Transformation - Shuttercraft
  • Franchisor International Superbrand - Little Kickers
  • Franchisor of the Year:
    GOLD - Home Instead Senior Care
    SILVER - Revive! Auto Innovations
    BRONZE - Snap-on Tools
  • Franchisee of the Year (People's Choice Award) - Aaron Doherty, Footlights

Winner of the Gold Franchisor of the Year award, Ruth Brown, Business Development Director at Home Instead Senior Care commented:

"We are honoured to have been named as Gold Franchisor of the Year. This award is very special, but to win it in 2020 feels extra special as it's such an extraordinary year.

"This accolade is down to the hard work and commitment of so many people - from the team of experts here at National Office to our franchise owners and their key players and, of course, our amazing CAREGivers. We could not accept this award without also thanking the many clients and their families who entrust their care to us.

"Thank you to the BFA for bestowing this honour on us."

Commenting on the winners, Andy Brattesani, UK Head of Franchising at HSBC, said:

"It's been a difficult year for all businesses, so we are pleased to see members of the franchise community thriving, having adapted to operate successfully despite the difficulties thrown their way.

"I'd like to congratulate all finalists and winners and hope to see them all thrive in the months ahead."

For more information on the British Franchise Association and to see the full list of finalists, please see here.

ENDS

- press@thebfa.org for more info

SOURCE: British Franchise Association



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/618960/Winners-Revealed-for-BFA-HSBC-Franchise-Awards

HSBC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.