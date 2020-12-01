British Franchise Association: Winners Revealed for BFA HSBC Franchise Awards

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2020 / The bfa HSBC British Franchise awards took place virtually for the first time ever last night (30 November).

Usually held in June at The Vox in Birmingham, the awards are the flagship event in the franchising calendar but organisers had to take a different approach following the Coronavirus outbreak, putting the safety of finalists and the event team first.

Pip Wilkins, CEO of the British Franchise Association, commented:

"It has been a strange and difficult year for all businesses, but we are pleased that we've been able to bring some positivity to our finalists and winners to round off 2020.

"There are more franchise systems than ever before, showing that businesses are choosing franchising as an ideal model for them. Each winner should feel very proud of what they've achieved."

The winners of the 2020 British Franchise Awards are:

Franchisee Transformation - Siva Kugathas, Service Master

Franchisee Lifestyle - Katherine Watmough, Monkey Music

Franchisee Local Focus - Aaron Doherty, Footlights

Franchise Multi-Unit - Raja Adil, The Adil Group

Franchisee Next Generation - James Burke, ActionCOACH

Franchisor Leadership & Culture - Water Babies

Franchisor Emerging - MyWindowCleaner

Franchisor Business Transformation - Shuttercraft

Franchisor International Superbrand - Little Kickers

Franchisor of the Year:

GOLD - Home Instead Senior Care

SILVER - Revive! Auto Innovations

BRONZE - Snap-on Tools

Franchisee of the Year (People's Choice Award) - Aaron Doherty, Footlights

Winner of the Gold Franchisor of the Year award, Ruth Brown, Business Development Director at Home Instead Senior Care commented:

"We are honoured to have been named as Gold Franchisor of the Year. This award is very special, but to win it in 2020 feels extra special as it's such an extraordinary year.

"This accolade is down to the hard work and commitment of so many people - from the team of experts here at National Office to our franchise owners and their key players and, of course, our amazing CAREGivers. We could not accept this award without also thanking the many clients and their families who entrust their care to us.

"Thank you to the BFA for bestowing this honour on us."

Commenting on the winners, Andy Brattesani, UK Head of Franchising at HSBC, said:

"It's been a difficult year for all businesses, so we are pleased to see members of the franchise community thriving, having adapted to operate successfully despite the difficulties thrown their way.

"I'd like to congratulate all finalists and winners and hope to see them all thrive in the months ahead."

