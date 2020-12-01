Delta Resources Limited: Delta Set to Drill VMS Targets in Chibougamau, Quebec

KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2020 / Delta Resources Limited ("Delta" or "the Company") (TSXV:DLTA)(OTCBB:GOLHF)(FRANKFURT:6G01) is pleased to announce that it is nearing completion of its first phase of drilling at the Delta 2 project in Chibougamau, Quebec. During this first phase, 15 drill holes have been completed totalling 2,288 metres. The drill holes to date have been focussed on the southern portion of the property or otherwise referred to as the Snowfall gold-silver-copper occurrence. Drill results from the first phase of the campaign are not expected until the new year.

The drill holes in the southern portion of the Delta-2 project consist of magmatic-hydrothermal gold deposits related to the La Dauversiere pluton, such as the Joe Mann past producer (1956-2007: 1.173 million ounces of gold at a grade of 8.26 g/t Au, 607,000 ounces of silver at 5 g/t Ag and 28.7 million pounds of copper at 0.25% Cu) (Source: Technical Report on the Joe Mann Mining Property dated January 11, 2016, prepared by Geologica Inc.).

Delta will immediately begin its second phase of drilling after completion of phase 1 and plans to continue drilling until December 18, 2020. The second phase of the drill program will be aimed at testing its previously defined VMS targets in Chibougamau, Quebec. This second phase will consist of an approximate additional 3,000 metres of drilling aimed at testing a minimum of 10 Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) targets in the eastern portion of the Delta-2 property. Delta will begin drilling the VMS targets shortly and continue the program after the holiday break in early January 2021.

The VMS targets consist of isolated helicopter-borne VTEM conductors located proximal to the horizon that also hosts the past-producing Lemoine Mine. Between 1975 and 1983, the extraordinarily rich Lemoine Mine produced 757,585 tonnes of ore grading 9.52% Zn, 4.18% Cu, 4.56 g/t Au and 82.26 g/t Ag (Source: www.sigeom.mines.gouv.qc.ca).

The company will update its investors on the progress of the second phase of its campaign as soon as it has been completed or when the company and its drillers break for the holidays.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources Limited is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on growing shareholder value through the exploration of two very high-potential gold and base-metal projects in Canada.

DELTA-1, located 50km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario where a 1000m drilling program was completed in Nov. 2019, testing the newly discovered Eureka Gold prospect. Results so far show very wide intercepts of low-grade gold in a km-scale alteration zone.

DELTA-2, located 35km SE of the Chibougamau, Quebec, where preliminary due diligence and prospecting work discovered two new gold occurrences where grab samples returned up to 55,8 g/t Au and 11,45 g/t Au.

Delta also owns a 100% interest in the Bellechasse-Timmins gold deposit in SE Quebec, which contains a 43-101 gold resource of 171,000 oz @1.83 g/t gold (indicated) and an additional 95,000 oz @1.36 g/t gold (inferred). On July 3, 2020, Delta signed an agreement with Yorkton Ventures Inc for the sale of the Bellechasse-Timmins project for $1,7M payable over 15 months of signing.

