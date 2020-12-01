AzerionOne, a pioneering all-in-one programmatic platform for publishers and advertisers in Europe, today announced an expanded partnership with White Ops, the global leader in collective protection against sophisticated bot attacks and fraud, for a second consecutive year. With White Ops Advertising Integrity's pre-bid capabilities, AzerionOne increases their protection on their full programmatic inventory-including native, video, desktop, mobile, and CTV-from the influence of sophisticated bots and fraud. This partnership reinforces AzerionOne's commitment to providing a trustworthy and safe ecosystem for advertisers, agencies and publishers across Europe.

Committed to offering brand safe inventory to advertisers and front-running security to publishers, AzerionOne was determined to find the best solution that fits their vision. The choice of White Ops has been a long process where the programmatic platform reviewed all solutions in the market. Due to White Ops' ability to successfully detect prevent fraudulent sophisticated bot-based activity, AzerionOne decided to work exclusively with the company and deploy White Ops Advertising Integrity's pre-bid capabilities throughout its ecosystem. Two years later, AzerionOne's commitment is just as strong as when it started; focusing on ensuring transparent, high-quality and safe solutions for today and the future.

"Marrying content, data and technology into a single company allows us to provide the security and reliability our stakeholders look for. Topics like privacy, brand safety, fraud detection and media performance are key these days and we have built an ecosystem that enables us to take ownership and responsibility on all of those. This makes us stand out and a trusted partner for many advertisers, agencies and publishers in markets across Europe," says Sebastiaan Moesman, Chief Revenue Officer at Azerion.

"It's critical that the advertising community work together to fight fraud across the digital ecosystem," said Tamer Hassan, CEO and co-founder of White Ops. "The way we win is through collective protection: all of us need to commit to changing the economics of cybercrime, and preventing fraudulent interactions before they can happen is a key step in that process."

White Ops today verifies more than ten trillion digital interactions per week, working directly with the largest internet platforms, DSPs and exchanges. The technology uses a multilayered detection methodology to spot and stop sophisticated bots, incorporating technical evidence, continuous adaptation, machine learning and the Satori Threat Intelligence and Research Team. As a result, White Ops Advertising Integrity blocks non-human traffic across all platforms, from desktop and mobile web to CTV and mobile app.

About AzerionOne

AzerionOne is a pioneering all-in-one programmatic platform for publishers and advertisers in Europe. This programmatic platform is integrated into the Azerion ecosystem. Azerion is a global tech company in the media and entertainment business, headquartered in Amsterdam. Hundreds of millions of people play our games and watch our videos. Advertisers reach massive audiences and targeted groups with our tech. Publishers earn top revenue with our tech and engage quality audiences with our content. Uniquely, Azerion works across these groups. We spot synergies, find efficiencies and weave together the best strands from our business for each of our users. Azerion: content, reach, revenue, engagement a million possibilities

About White Ops

White Ops is the global leader in collective protection against sophisticated bot attacks and fraud. White Ops protects enterprises across the globe including the largest internet platforms from sophisticated bots by verifying the humanity of more than ten trillion digital interactions every week. The most sophisticated bots look and act like humans when they click on ads, visit websites, fill out forms, take over accounts, and commit payment fraud. White Ops stops them. The strength and scale of White Ops' Bot Mitigation Platform to protect enterprises across the domains of cybersecurity, digital advertising, and marketing led them to receive an investment from Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division and ClearSky Security to support the company's next phase of growth. To learn more, visit www.whiteops.com.

