AQMetrics goes on hiring spree to double headcount

LONDON, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The regulatory technology firm AQMetrics is seeking to double its headcount over the next 12 months.

After a successful launch into Francophone regions in early 2020, and despite the current global crisis, AQ Metrics has secured a number of new customers in both France and Luxembourg. This is in addition to its already long standing and well-established USA, UK, and Ireland customer base.

Through 2020 AQMetrics launched its Liquidity Risk Control and Advanced Risk Monitoring products and successfully implemented these for both existing and new customers. As a result, AQ Metrics is now aiming to further expand its product portfolio and enter additional international markets in the months and years to come.

The firm today announced that it will be launching a new website in January 2021, and recruiting across its Sales, Customer Success, Engineering, and QA functions as part of its expansion plans.

The new website will see AQMetrics products available online with one click. This will make the AQMetrics purchasing process simple for small to medium financial services firms.

AQMetrics Customer Success team, meanwhile, will remain dedicated to serving the larger financial institutions.

In addition, a new Global Enterprise Accounts team will expand the existing AQMetrics customer base of large financial institutions.

The AQMetrics 'Regulatory-Risk-as-a-Service' platform enables firms in the highly regulated financial services industry to manage their risk and meet their regulatory reporting requirements. It is currently used by over 100 financial institutions and counts US Bank, The Maples Group, Sanlam Bank, Mediolanum Bank, Mercer and The Apex Group among its growing customer base.

AQMetrics continued year-on-year revenue growth through 2020 reflects the growing trend of financial services firms and institutions transitioning to more flexible, agile, and efficient use of regulatory technology in the wake of the pandemic.

Geraldine Gibson-Dautun, founder and CEO of AQ Metrics, said: "2020 has brought a new way of working to the market that championed regulatory technology platforms such as AQMetrics.

"These expansion plans are the natural evolution in the AQMetrics journey and we hope it will help our customers gain more access to our products in the months ahead as financial services firms look to make better use of external technology platforms."

She added: "Our technology platform approach to the industry wide burden of regulatory risk management is based on simplicity - helping firms fulfil their regulatory obligations whilst speeding up the time it takes to get risk and compliance work done.

"The pandemic has sharpened our focus and made us more determined than ever to fundamentally redefine the way financial services firms understand and manage their risks to stay regulatory compliant."

