BioLargo, Inc.: BioLargo Winning Big Projects for CupriDyne Clean Delivery Systems

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2020 / ONM Environmental, Inc., a subsidiary of BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable technologies and a full-service environmental engineering company, has recently installed several large and financially significant CupriDyne Clean air quality control systems at public and private landfills. These projects are noteworthy because of their size, sophistication, and scope relative to past projects, and feature CupriDyne Clean, the company's award-winning cost-effective odor and VOC control product that eliminates odor-causing compounds and VOCs rather than masking them.

These most recent projects are driving increasing sales for ONM in recent months. Management anticipates these projects will propel the company to record revenues in the fourth quarter, assuming no delays in project execution occur as a result of significant new COVID-related government shutdowns or regulations.

These projects also include the use of ONM's turnkey, self-contained misting trailers. These new trailers allow customers to control odors directly where new waste is being deposited on any given day. Designed and optimized to deliver ONM's flagship product, CupriDyne Clean, these trailers lead to ongoing, continuous sales of this product, bolstering the overall scalability of the company's air quality control business.

A video of the trailer can be viewed here: https://www.biolargo.com/cupridyne-misting-trailer

ONM also began working with two municipalities in Southern California, one of which required the installation of a 4,000-foot-long perimeter misting system for a landfill. The second involved ONM delivering multiple of its new portable misting trailers which use its flagship product CupriDyne Clean on an ongoing basis.

President of ONM Environmental, Joe Provenzano stated, "We have a reputation as a company that delivers the highest quality and most dependable air quality control solutions and deployment systems, even in some of the toughest on-the-ground conditions in industry. We are winning larger and more financially significant projects than ever before."

The company provided a photo gallery from recent installations (including the new portable trailers). This photo gallery is available here: https://www.biolargo.com/case-studies

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. is an innovator of technology-based products and environmental engineering solutions provider driven by a mission to "make life better". We feature unique disruptive solutions to deliver clean air, clean water and a clean, safe environment (www.biolargo.com). Our engineering division features experienced professional engineers dedicated to integrity, reliability, and environmental stewardship (www.biolargoengineering.com). Our industrial odor control division, ONM Environmental, Inc. (www.onmenvironmental.com) features CupriDyne Clean Industrial Odor Eliminator (www.cupridyne.com), which eliminates the odor-causing compounds and VOCs rather than masking them, and is now winning over leading companies in the solid waste handling and wastewater industries and other industries that contend with malodors and VOCs. Our subsidiary BioLargo Water (www.biolargowater.ca) develops the Advanced Oxidation System "AOS," a disruptive industrial water treatment technology designed to eliminate waterborne pathogens and recalcitrant contaminants with better energy-efficiency and lower operational costs than incumbent technologies. We are a minority stockholder of and technology licensor to our subsidiary Clyra Medical which features its breakthrough product Clyraguard (www.clyramedical.com/clyraguard), an FDA Registered, hospital grade disinfectant for personal protective equipment including facemasks, proven 99.999% effective and safe for skin, as well as its other products offering gentle solutions for chronic infected wounds to promote infection control and regenerative tissue therapy.

