Focus Financial Partners: Kavar Capital Partners to Join Focus as a Partner Firm, Building Focus' Presence in the Rapidly Growing Kansas City Wealth Management Market

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2020 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that Kavar Capital Partners, LLC ("Kavar"), a registered investment advisor headquartered in Leawood, Kansas has entered into an agreement to join the Focus partnership. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Since 2011, Kavar has served as a fee-only comprehensive wealth manager for a select group of high net worth individuals and institutional clients across the US. Through its holistic approach to financial planning and investment management, Kavar provides a concierge-level experience when addressing the complex needs of wealthy clients.

"At Kavar, we look to enhance our client's financial well-being through collaboration and creativity. Our planning process recognizes that the needs of each client are as unique as they are themselves and our professional fulfillment lies in optimizing outcomes. Over the past ten years, Kavar's success has hinged entirely on the trust our clients place in us to understand those needs and deliver excellent service," said Doug Ciocca, Kavar's Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We have known Focus for years, so when we embarked on our search to identify a strategic partner, it became clear there was nobody who could better support the future growth of our business, while protecting our strong sense of independence and dedication to our clients," stated Partner and Chief Compliance Officer, Stefanie Callahan. "The more we spoke with Focus, the more we were impressed by the quality of their team and by the fiduciary mindset of the firms in the Focus partnership," added Tom Boling, Kavar's Executive Vice President and Partner. "The scale benefits and resources that Focus provides will shape our next phase of growth and reinforce the quality of care that our clients have come to expect from us."

"We are very excited that Kavar has chosen Focus as their strategic partner in our 7th partner firm addition year to date," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "Kavar's exceptional level of service and passion for financial planning are hallmarks of the fiduciary firms that comprise the Focus partnership. Kavar's energetic and entrepreneurial team will serve as a foundation for future acquisitions for years to come."

"Kavar's prominence in the rapidly growing Kansas City market will not only enhance the geographic diversity of our partnership, but also position us to further expand our presence in the broader Midwest market. Kavar is a highly reputable firm with a demonstrated track record of supporting clients across the country. We look forward to helping them accelerate their growth as we commit more resources in the area."

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit focusfinancialpartners.com.

About Kavar Capital Partners

Founded in 2011, Kavar Capital Partners, LLC offers objective, fiduciary advice to high net worth individuals and to businesses across the United States. The firm's comprehensive service offering includes fee-only portfolio management and thorough financial planning to evaluate clients' current and future financial needs. Kavar's team works closely with clients through a collaborative and transparent process that aligns with a client's core needs and objectives. For more information about Kavar, please visit www.kavarcapital.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus' current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus' operations and business environment, including, without limitation, uncertainty surrounding the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

