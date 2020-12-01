DJ OSSIAM FTSE 100 MINIMUM VARIANCE UCITS ETF 1C (GBP): Net Asset Value(s)

OSSIAM FTSE 100 MINIMUM VARIANCE UCITS ETF 1C (GBP) (UKMV) OSSIAM FTSE 100 MINIMUM VARIANCE UCITS ETF 1C (GBP): Net Asset Value(s) 01-Dec-2020 / 14:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: OSSIAM FTSE 100 MINIMUM VARIANCE UCITS ETF 1C (GBP) DEALING DATE: 30/11/2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 189.0870 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4577 CODE: UKMV ISIN: LU0705291739 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UKMV Sequence No.: 88828 EQS News ID: 1151894 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 01, 2020 08:40 ET (13:40 GMT)