2020-12-01 As previously announced, Nasdaq Nordic will migrate Nordic Equity Derivatives markets, currently on the Genium INET platform, to the new Nordic Derivatives Trading System by the end of 2021. Project contact to Derivatives Replatforming project All Member Portal users with user role "Member Administrator" and "Authorized Requestor IT" within Nordic Equity Derivatives markets have received a request to assign one or more contact persons for the derivatives migration project. Please see Member Portal "My Required Actions" with subject "Contact person for Derivatives Replatforming project" for further information. Nordic Derivatives Trading System Test (NTF) availability From December 2020 and until further notice, Nordic Derivatives Trading System Test (NTF) will be available for connectivity testing as follows: -- System Opening hours: 10-17 CET -- Weekly Maintenance day: Wednesday -- Extra Maintenance days: December 15, December 22 (both Tuesdays) Please note that only login test for connectivity purposes will be enabled initially. Order entry and other functionalities will become available at a later stage; the exact dates to be announced. How to request for ports for Test (NTF) Test ports (FIX and OUCH Order Entry incl. Drop Copies) can now be ordered via Nasdaq Member Portal. Request for ITCH UDP Multicast services will become available at a later stage. Technical access fees are initially free of charge. From go-live, prices are according to a future version of the "Nasdaq Nordic Technical Services Pricelist", to be published on the European Market Connectivity Services webpage. Ordering of Pre-Production ports will become available during Q2/2021; the exact date to be announced. Project webpage Please visit Nordic Equity Derivatives Replatforming webpage for continuous updates regarding the migration project. Further information For questions regarding port requests, please turn to: Member Services E-mail: ms.gi@nasdaq.com Tel: +46 8 405 6660 For technical questions, please turn to: Technical Support E-mail: technicalsupport@nasdaq.com Tel: +46 8 405 6750 For questions regarding this IT-Notice, please turn to: Riitta Pesiö E-mail: riitta.pesio@nasdaq.com Tel: +46 8 405 6437 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=811502