With effect from January 1, 2021 Nasdaq Copenhagen will revise its fee table for bond issuance according to attached file. Questions and Support For questions regarding this exchange notice please contact: Junior Analyst, Ida Blenstrup Tel: +45 3377 0348 E-mail: ida.blenstrup@nasdaq.com AVP, Head of Fixed Income Copenhagen, Jesper Brams Tel: +45 3377 1360 E-mail: jesper.brams@nasdaq.com Best regards Nasdaq European Markets, Fixed Income Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=811512