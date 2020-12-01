Sand Control Solutions Market Worth $3.2 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Sand Control Solutions Market by Location (Onshore, Offshore), Application (Cased hole, Open hole), Well Type (Horizontal, Vertical), Type (Gravel Pack, Frac Pack, Sand Screens, Inflow Control Devices, Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Sand Control Solutions Market size will grow toUSD 3.2 billion by 2025 (forecast year) from USD 2.1 billion in 2020 (estimated year), at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. The continuous shale development activities and efforts to increase reserve to production ratio from the wells are the key factors driving the growth of the Sand Control Solutions Market. Likewise, the increasing offshore exploration & production and subsea activities are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the Sand Control Solutions Market during the forecast period.

The onshore segment is expected to dominate the Sand Control Solutions Market, by location, during the forecast period.

The onshore location held a larger market size due to the presence of vast onshore oil & gas wells. It increased dependency on conventional oil & gas, which is the most profitable and convenient way to meet the energy demand. Gravel packs are mainly installed for onshore locations. Onshore locations involve the placing of these systems in the wellbore to filter sand during extraction. The growing demand in onshore applications shows increasing oil production from basins such as Permian. Such factors are expected to boost the demand for the sand control solution market for the onshore location during the forecast period.

The gravel pack segment is expected to be the fastest-growing Sand Control Solutions Market, by type, during the forecast period.

Gravel packing is an effective means of preventing the formation of sand from entering the production string. Gravel pack systems are used to increase the surface area of the producing well to increase the production rates. In gravel packing, a steel screen is placed in the wellbore and the surrounding annulus is packed with the prepared gravel of a specific size designed to prevent the passage of formation sand. The primary objective is to stabilize the formation while causing minimal impairment to well productivity. Gravel pack systems are suitable for unconsolidated to tight sand formations, both open-hole or cased-hole wells, and for both conventional and unconventional applications. The advantages of an open-hole gravel pack are increased reliability and productivity from the well.

Asia Pacific likely to emerge as the largest Sand Control Solutions Market

In this report, the Sand Control Solutions Market has been analyzed for five regions, namely, North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest Sand Control Solutions Market during the forecast period. China, Indonesia, India, Australia, Thailand, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. The Rest of Asia Pacific includes Malaysia, Myanmar, and Pakistan. The region accounts for a substantial portion of the global oil demand due to the rise in industrialization, urbanization, population growth, and the growth of the consumer class. This growth in oil demand propels oil & gas exploration and production activities, which drives the market for oilfield equipment and services, including sand control solutions. Despite a considerable number of oil reserves, the exploration and production industry in Asia Pacific needs more attention on production optimization and reserve replacement. The recovery rate of oil & gas needs to be improved as many Asian countries rely on imported crude oil for their energy needs. The need to develop new resources and increase production from existing fields would drive the growth of the Sand Control Solutions Market in Asia Pacific.

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the Sand Control Solutions Market.

Some of the key players are Schlumberger (US), Halliburton (US), Baker Hughes Company (US), Weatherford (Switzerland), and Superior Energy Services (US). The leading players are adopting various strategies to increase their share in the Sand Control Solutions Market.

