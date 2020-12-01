

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Private investment firm Castlelake L.P., Boeing Co. (BA) and its subsidiary Boeing Capital Corp. said Tuesday they have formed a partnership to provide delivery financing solutions to commercial aircraft customers for new commercial aircraft deliveries.



Through the partnership, Castlelake will seek to provide up to $5 billion of capital for new Boeing commercial aircraft deliveries via senior secured financing, mezzanine financing and high loan-to-value finance leases.



The term of the partnership is through December 31, 2022, and can be extended for an additional two years.



Castlelake, which manages about $18.4 billion in assets on behalf of its investors, will have full discretion over which transactions to pursue and the terms of those transactions.



'We are excited to work with Boeing to provide efficient, tailored financing solutions to their customers while also providing us with an excellent investment opportunity. We believe aviation will continue to be vital to our global economy and we look forward to expanding our longstanding relationship with Boeing and its customers to navigate the current environment,' said Evan Carruthers, Chief Investment Officer and Co-Founder of Castlelake.



The financing partnership comes as Castlelake expands its aviation investment strategy further into aviation lending. Castlelake's aviation lending strategy is led by Armin Rothauser, who joined the company in November with more than 20 years of experience in credit, lending and hard assets.



