The following bond loan issued by RNB Retail and Brands AB (publ) will have a new last trading date. ISIN New last trading date ----------------------------------- SE0010625830 2023-01-03 ----------------------------------- Please note that the terms and conditions of the bond loan referred to above have been changed due to a written procedure, as communicated by RNB Retail and Brands AB (publ) on October 2, 2019. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq Stockholm, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050 Nasdaq Stockholm AB