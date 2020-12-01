Nasdaq Stockholm has, at the request of the member and as a result of the member's and the Exchange's Brexit planning, decided to suspend the equity derivatives membership of Credit Suisse International. The membership will be suspended as of December 2nd, 2020. Credit Suisse International has traded with member ID CSI in the Genium INET Trading System. Member: Credit Suisse International Genium INET ID: CSI Last day of trading: 2020-12-01 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Linda Wallander or Nikolaj Kosakewitsch telephone +46 8 405 6000 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=811519