Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Cradlepoint for Delivering the Industry's First 5G Enterprise Edge Solution and Accelerating Wireless WAN Market

Cradlepoint awarded Frost & Sullivan 2020 Global Product Leadership Award for leading emerging market and delivering world's first enterprise-grade 5G for business solution

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global 5G wireless wide area network (WWAN) solutions market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Cradlepoint with the 2020 Global Product Leadership Award for leading the enterprise Wireless WAN (WWAN) market. More than 23,000 global customers in the retail, financial services, healthcare, transportation, public sector, and other industries rely on Cradlepoint to keep their branch networks, mobile networks, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices always connected and protected. Frost & Sullivan also extolled Cradlepoint's 5G leadership for delivering the world's first enterprise-grade 5G solution earlier this year.

Cradlepoint is the only company that covers a wide range of wireless cellular needs offered via its software-enabled edge solutions that function seamlessly across branch locations, mobile vehicles and IoT devices. On the heels of Cradlepoint's acquisition by telecom giant Ericsson for over a billion dollars earlier this year, the company is well poised to continue to accelerate the WWAN market, and lead the burgeoning 5G enterprise market.

"Cradlepoint focuses on wireless edge routers and adapters that are managed from the cloud. The company leads in cloud-managed 4G LTE network edge solutions and is the first supplier of comprehensive 5G edge solutions for enterprise," said Troy Morley, Senior Industry Analyst. "As a preeminent market-maker in 4G, and by delivering the world's first enterprise-grade 5G edge solutions, Cradlepoint is the demonstrated leader in 5G for business."

Cradlepoint solutions are based on its NetCloud Service, a cloud-based management and orchestration solution that enables each wireless edge solution to be managed from anywhere. Every Cradlepoint endpoint, whether it is one or tens of thousands of routers and adapters, can be managed from one platform. In addition to enabling zero-touch installation and ongoing endpoint management, the NetCloud Service includes analytics, insights, and extensibility tools.

Earlier this year, Cradlepoint announced the world's first and most comprehensive portfolio of 5G for business solutions, and with Telstra delivered its enterprise-grade W2000-Series 5G Wideband Adapters in Australia. The Cradlepoint W-Series 5G Wideband Adapters provide an Ethernet-remotable 5G modem and antenna system in both indoor and outdoor units that span low-, mid-, and high-band 5G connections. Additionally, the new, clean-slate designed Cradlepoint E3000 Series wireless edge router is 5G-optimized and engineered to be a companion branch router for the W-Series, interconnecting over a high-speed 2.5Gbps Ethernet port. Pairing it with a W2000 indoor unit gives customers a complete wireless WAN access solution for low-band and mid-band (Sub-6) 5G, while pairing with the soon to be released W4005 outdoor unit delivers high-band 5G (millimeter wave). Packaged as part of the Cradlepoint NetCloud Enterprise Branch Service, the E3000 Series utilizes the latest multi-core, wireless system-on-chip technology to deliver compelling value relative to traditional wired branch routers.

"Cradlepoint continues to enhance and evolve its portfolio by introducing solutions such as 5G WWAN routers and endpoints," noted Morley. "With 75 percent of the world's top retailers, 50 percent of the Fortune 100, and first responder agencies in 25 of the largest US cities, Cradlepoint is a clear leader in the WWAN market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint is a global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions for branch, mobile, and IoT networks. Cradlepoint NetCloud, the personification of the company's Elastic Edge vision, is a subscription-based service with purpose-built endpoints that delivers a pervasive, secure, and software-defined Wireless WAN edge to connect people, places, and things over LTE and 5G cellular networks. More than 22,000 businesses and government agencies around the world rely on Cradlepoint to keep critical sites, points of commerce, field forces, vehicles, and IoT devices always connected and protected, including 75% of the world's top retailers, 50% of the Fortune 100, and first responder agencies in 25 of the largest US cities. Major service providers use Cradlepoint solutions as the foundation for innovative managed services. Founded in 2006, Cradlepoint is headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with a development center in Silicon Valley and international offices in the UK and Australia.

