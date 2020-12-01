With reference to an announcement made public by Kvika banki hf. (symbol: KVIKA) on November 30, 2020, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on December 2, 2020. ISIN IS0000020469 Company name Kvika banki hf. Total share capital before the increase 2.103.635.839 Increase in share capital 27.666.663 Total share capital following the increase 2.131.302.502 Nominal value of each share 1 kr. Symbol KVIKA Orderbook ID 152974