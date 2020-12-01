Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (publ) has applied to have its bond loan delisted from STO Corporate Bonds. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the bond loan. Short name: SAMN 004 ISIN: SE0010985713 Trading code: SAMN_004 The last day of trading will be on December 3, 2020. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact issuer surveillance on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.