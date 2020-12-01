BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55



Results of Annual General Meeting



BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 16 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.



The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 August 2020, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



The results of the poll were as follows:



Votes

For

% Votes

Against

% % of Available Voting Rights* Votes

Withheld Resolution 1 10,230,930 99.97 2,950 0.03 12.14 12,758 Resolution 2 9,946,056 98.56 145,553 1.44 11.97 150,678 Resolution 3 9,944,632 98.63 137,814 1.37 11.96 162,005 Resolution 4 10,234,900 99.98 2,145 0.02 12.14 9,593 Resolution 5 10,170,933 99.79 21,094 0.21 12.09 54,611 Resolution 6 9,997,564 98.05 199,295 1.95 12.09 49,779 Resolution 7 10,143,739 99.70 30,973 0.30 12.07 64,884 Resolution 8 10,132,106 99.50 50,683 0.50 12.08 63,849 Resolution 9 10,094,143 99.09 92,477 0.91 12.08 55,592 Resolution 10 10,109,031 99.50 51,197 0.50 12.05 81,818 Resolution 11 10,132,772 99.31 70,118 0.69 12.10 43,748 Resolution 12 9,997,586 98.22 180,914 1.78 12.07 67,638 Resolution 13 10,057,520 98.93 108,891 1.07 12.06 80,226 Resolution 14 9,987,681 98.32 170,722 1.68 12.05 88,069 Resolution 15 9,987,562 98.33 169,295 1.67 12.05 89,781 Resolution 16 10,059,051 98.44 56,418 0.56 12.00 131,169



*Available Voting Rights equals 84,323,101



A presentation from the co-Portfolio Managers on the Company's progress and the year ahead, including an introduction from the Chairman, is available to view on the following link:



https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/products/investment-trusts/our-range/blackrock-greater-europe-investment-trust/trust-information/agm



1 December 2020