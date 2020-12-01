BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, December 1
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55
Results of Annual General Meeting
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 16 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.
The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 August 2020, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
The results of the poll were as follows:
|Votes
For
%
|Votes
Against
%
|% of Available Voting Rights*
|Votes
Withheld
|Resolution 1
|10,230,930
|99.97
|2,950
|0.03
|12.14
|12,758
|Resolution 2
|9,946,056
|98.56
|145,553
|1.44
|11.97
|150,678
|Resolution 3
|9,944,632
|98.63
|137,814
|1.37
|11.96
|162,005
|Resolution 4
|10,234,900
|99.98
|2,145
|0.02
|12.14
|9,593
|Resolution 5
|10,170,933
|99.79
|21,094
|0.21
|12.09
|54,611
|Resolution 6
|9,997,564
|98.05
|199,295
|1.95
|12.09
|49,779
|Resolution 7
|10,143,739
|99.70
|30,973
|0.30
|12.07
|64,884
|Resolution 8
|10,132,106
|99.50
|50,683
|0.50
|12.08
|63,849
|Resolution 9
|10,094,143
|99.09
|92,477
|0.91
|12.08
|55,592
|Resolution 10
|10,109,031
|99.50
|51,197
|0.50
|12.05
|81,818
|Resolution 11
|10,132,772
|99.31
|70,118
|0.69
|12.10
|43,748
|Resolution 12
|9,997,586
|98.22
|180,914
|1.78
|12.07
|67,638
|Resolution 13
|10,057,520
|98.93
|108,891
|1.07
|12.06
|80,226
|Resolution 14
|9,987,681
|98.32
|170,722
|1.68
|12.05
|88,069
|Resolution 15
|9,987,562
|98.33
|169,295
|1.67
|12.05
|89,781
|Resolution 16
|10,059,051
|98.44
|56,418
|0.56
|12.00
|131,169
*Available Voting Rights equals 84,323,101
A presentation from the co-Portfolio Managers on the Company's progress and the year ahead, including an introduction from the Chairman, is available to view on the following link:
https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/products/investment-trusts/our-range/blackrock-greater-europe-investment-trust/trust-information/agm
1 December 2020