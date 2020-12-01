Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 647 internationalen Medien
Markanter Ausbruch und massives Aufholpotential in möglicher Jahresendrallye…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.12.2020 | 16:27
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, December 1

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Results of Annual General Meeting

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 16 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 August 2020, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The results of the poll were as follows:

Votes
For
%		Votes
Against
%		% of Available Voting Rights*Votes
Withheld
Resolution 110,230,93099.972,9500.0312.1412,758
Resolution 29,946,05698.56145,5531.4411.97150,678
Resolution 39,944,63298.63137,8141.3711.96162,005
Resolution 410,234,90099.982,1450.0212.149,593
Resolution 510,170,93399.7921,0940.2112.0954,611
Resolution 69,997,56498.05199,2951.9512.0949,779
Resolution 710,143,73999.7030,9730.3012.0764,884
Resolution 810,132,10699.5050,6830.5012.0863,849
Resolution 910,094,14399.0992,4770.9112.0855,592
Resolution 1010,109,03199.5051,1970.5012.0581,818
Resolution 1110,132,77299.3170,1180.6912.1043,748
Resolution 129,997,58698.22180,9141.7812.0767,638
Resolution 1310,057,52098.93108,8911.0712.0680,226
Resolution 149,987,68198.32170,7221.6812.0588,069
Resolution 159,987,56298.33169,2951.6712.0589,781
Resolution 1610,059,05198.4456,4180.5612.00131,169


*Available Voting Rights equals 84,323,101


A presentation from the co-Portfolio Managers on the Company's progress and the year ahead, including an introduction from the Chairman, is available to view on the following link:

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/products/investment-trusts/our-range/blackrock-greater-europe-investment-trust/trust-information/agm

1 December 2020

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.