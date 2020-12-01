UrgentMED Network: UrgentMED Announces Two New Upcoming Locations Urgent MED - Long Beach and Whittier Urgent Care

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2020 / Founded in 2007, the UrgentMED Network entered the healthcare industry with the goal of revolutionizing patient care. Their dedication and commitment to providing accessible, affordable, and superior patient care has acted as a catalyst for growth. In less than two decades they have grown to become the largest urgent care network in all of Southern California. As part of this growth, UrgentMED has recently announced two brand new upcoming walk-in clinics, UrgentMED - Long Beach and Whittier Urgent Care.

"We are absolutely privileged to have been able to impact so many families and communities in such a positive way. Throughout this awful pandemic, we have adapted our role as healthcare providers to not only serve our urgent care patients, but to also provide necessary COVID-19 testing for our communities. The UrgentMED family is very proud of our heroes who have been tirelessly working on the front lines during this time. We are looking forward to continuing to provide our standard of care in both Long Beach and Whittier " said Felix Murphy, Director of Business Development of the UrgentMED Network.

UrgentMED - Long Beach and Whittier Urgent Care Grand Openings

The highly anticipated UrgentMED - Long Beach clinic is set to have its grand opening on Dec. 2nd, 2020. UrgentMED - Long Beach will be located at 3932 Long Beach Blvd, Suite A, Long Beach CA 90807. Whittier Urgent Care is tentatively set to open at the end of 2020 and will be located at 8135 Painter Ave, Suite #104, Whittier CA 90602. Both locations will be open 7 days a week, with hours of 8am-8pm on Monday through Friday and weekends from 9am-5pm. Most importantly, no appointment is necessary.

Both of the newly opened walk-in urgent care clinic will feature an on-site lab, x-ray facility, and integrated pharmacy that will allow UrgentMED's highly skilled providers to treat a broad range of illnesses, injuries and medical conditions.

Features and Benefits of the New Clinics Include:

No appointment necessary for service

Accepts most insurance plans

Free parking

Open 365 days of the year with extended hours of operation

On-site labs, x-rays and pharmacy

COVID-19 Testing

Telemedicine

Workers' compensation

Pre-Employment Services

Treatment for the majority of non-life-threatening conditions

Other UrgentMED Open Locations

UrgentMED is dedicated to helping support the community through this difficult time. Having access to a medical provider with so many locations is a massive convenience for their patient base. With soon to be 24 locations and growing, UrgentMED patients have become accustomed to receiving quality care almost anywhere in the Los Angeles county. A full list of their open locations can be found below.

Anaheim Urgent Care - State College Blvd, Anaheim Urgent Care - Euclid Street, Advanced Urgent Care of Beverly Hills, Brentwood Urgent Care, Calabasas Urgent Care, Culver City Urgent Care, Downtown Urgent Care, Fairfax Urgent Care, Glendale Urgent Care, Hollywood Urgent Care, Lawndale Urgent Care, Mar Vista Urgent Care, Rancho Palos Verdes Urgent Care, Santa Monica Urgent Care, Torrance Urgent Care, UrgentMED - Beverly Hills, UrgentMED - Burbank, Venice Urgent Care, UrgentMED - Pasadena, West Hollywood Urgent Care, West Los Angeles Urgent Care.

About UrgentMED

UrgentMED understands the growing challenges local area residents face with regards to taking care of their families. From accessibility to affordability, UrgentMED has made it their mission to fill the void and help everyone in the community stay healthy. Their approach to care offers a broad range of diagnostic care and treatment options under one roof, leveraging state of the art equipment and cutting-edge best practices performed by a talented team of physicians and medical personnel. Those interested in learning more are encouraged to reach out via their official website www.UrgentMED.com or by calling 323-957-2273.

