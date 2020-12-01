Seismic Acquires Grapevine6 to Enable Digital Sales Engagement Across Multiple Customer-Facing Social Media and Digital Platforms

Combined offering to provide sellers the ability to discover, curate and deliver personalized, compliant content with buyers engaging on social media, thereby deepening relationships and driving revenue

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- https://seismic.com/, the industry-leading and award-winning sales enablement and marketing orchestration platform provider, today announced the acquisition of Grapevine6, a patented social and digital sales engagement platform. With this acquisition, Seismic strengthens its ability to provide sales professionals with relevant content sourced from 11,000 third-party publishers. This will enable sellers to engage more frequently with their relationships through meaningful, authentic online conversations taking place on social media platforms.

The acquisition will result in a new, integrated offering called Seismic LiveSocial. A social engagement solution for sales and client-facing teams, LiveSocial will leverage the AI engine built by Grapevine6 to help sellers become trusted advisors by authentically engaging with their clients across the social media landscape. With LiveSocial, sales teams can share timely, reputable, and compliant content in their own voice, targeting the right buyers across multiple social platforms such as LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook. Additionally, brand leaders can measure the ROI of their social engagement strategy. This news comes on the heels of incredible industry momentum for Seismic, including its $92MSeries F funding round and strong YoY revenue growth.

"In today's dynamic sales landscape, buyers increasingly want to hear from and connect with trusted individuals, not companies, on social media," said Doug Winter, Seismic co-founder and CEO. "Grapevine6 will be instrumental to providing additional customer value by combining Seismic's industry-leading sales enablement platform and Grapevine6's digital engagement platform, further empowering sales teams to educate and engage with buyers online - while simultaneously helping to build their personal brands in an authentic way."



Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, and founded in 2013, Grapevine6 has grown into one of North America's leading engagement platforms in the digital sales space. The company was named a leader in Forrester's Sales Social Engagement Tools report and boasts a 5-star rating on G2. Grapevine6 enables tens of thousands of advisors and sales professionals, including four of the five largest wealth management firms in North America and the largest social selling program in the world at SAP.



"Social media has transformed the buyer's journey. Savvy buyers now use social media to not only gather information and connect with peers, but also to research the sales professionals and advisors they're partnering with. The current sea change to digital communication is an opportunity to better serve customers by enabling salespeople to humanize relationships with personal stories - the true promise of digital selling," said Mike Orr, CEO of Grapevine6. "Partnering with Seismic over the past few years in creating a content ecosystem, we realized how aligned we are in our vision for digital selling and that an acquisition created a win-win for all Grapevine6 and Seismic customers."

Unifying social engagement and sales enablement creates unmatched customer insights for sales and marketing to personalize the conversations that drive revenue growth. By engaging in an authentic way, sales professionals build trusted relationships with the right buyers across multiple digital channels, including social media, email and SMS. Creating a single content experience enables sales professionals to find the right content for the right channel faster and have full, compliant control into how and where they share content.

The full team from Grapevine6 will join Seismic, including Orr, who will continue to lead the LiveSocial team.

Marlin & Associates acted as exclusive strategic and financial advisor to Grapevine6.

Seismic is the industry-leading sales enablement and marketing orchestration solution, aligning go-to-market teams while empowering them to deliver engaging buyer experiences that drive growth. Seismic's Storytelling PlatformTM delivers innovative capabilities for marketers to orchestrate content delivery across all channels, and for sellers to engage with prospective buyers in a compelling, resonant manner at every step of the buyer journey. More than 600 enterprises including IBM and American Express have made Seismic their sales enablement platform of choice. The Seismic Storytelling PlatformTM integrates with business-critical platforms including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google and Adobe. Seismic is headquartered in San Diego, with offices across North America, Europe, and Australia.

Grapevine6 is a patented social sales engagement platform that accelerates sales and marketing efforts by building personal brand and nurturing trust-based relationships. Launched in 2013, Grapevine6 uses artificial intelligence to provide relevant content that moves sales opportunities through the pipeline. Grapevine6 solves the content challenges faced in deploying social selling, content marketing and employee advocacy, and works with existing sales and marketing investments to increase ROI. The company was named a Leader by Forrester in The Forrester New Wave: Sales Social Engagement Tools, Q2 2019. Headquartered in Toronto and led by an award-winning team of engineers, Grapevine6 powers the global social selling program at some of the largest technology and financial services companies in the world. Follow Grapevine6 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. For more information visit Grapevine6.com.

