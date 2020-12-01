Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2020) - Fruchtexpress Grabher GmbH & Co KG has filed an Early Warning Report that advises that they have obtained ownership or control of 4,400,000 common shares of Commander Resources Ltd. ("Commander") via purchase through the TSX Venture Exchange and a private transaction. This represents 12.34% of Commander's issued and outstanding common shares as at November 30, 2020. The shares were acquired for investment purposes only. This investment may be increased or decreased as circumstances warrant. A report respecting this acquisition will be electronically filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission and will be available for viewing through the internet or SEDAR.

"Sven Gollan"

_____________________________

Sven Gollan,

Corporate Treasury Manager

sven.gollan@fruchtexpress.at

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/69273