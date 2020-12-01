EQS is acquiring Danish-based Got Ethics, a (profitable) SaaS provider of whistle-blowing solutions, to add to its own offering in the segment, for €10m. This should enable the group to build market share across Europe more rapidly ahead of the implementation of the EU whistle-blower directive in 2021. The vendors are staying with the enlarged group, with completion expected in Q121. Our FY21 estimates are lifted, with revenue up 5.6% and EBITDA rising from €5.3m to €6.1m. The share price is up 125% year-to-date, yet the valuation remains around 35% of larger peers based on FY19-21e average EV/sales. P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples are currently inflated by the extra marketing spend.

