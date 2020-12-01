

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sephora will open hundreds of beauty shops inside Kohl's stores, as part of a long-term strategic partnership.



Sephora will open at least 850 stores in Kohl's locations by 2023. The first 200 'Sephora at Kohl's' shops will open in fall 2021, Kohl's said in a statement.



Kohl's noted that Sephora will bring its beauty experience, with more than 100 beauty brands to Kohl's 65 million customers across the U.S.



Sephora has 500 of its 2,600 stores in the Americas and Kohl's has more than 1,150 locations in 49 states.



According to Kohl's, the Sephora at Kohl's shops will replace Kohl's current in-store beauty assortment and their positioning at the front of the store will provide maximum exposure for Sephora's brand partners.



Online, the Sephora at Kohl's experience will launch on Kohls.com in Fall 2021, making Sephora the exclusive beauty partner on Kohls.com.



