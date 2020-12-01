Ana de Armas (Knives Out, Sergio) is the Top Star of 2020 and Anya Chalotra (The Witcher) is the No. 1 Breakout Star of 2020 According to IMDbPro STARmeter Data on the Actual Page Views of the Hundreds of Millions of IMDb Customers Worldwide

No. 1 Breakout Star of 2020 Anya Chalotra Recognized with an IMDb STARmeter Award

IMDb (www.imdb.com), the world's most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows and celebrities, today unveiled the Top 10 Stars and Top 10 Breakout Stars of 2020. Rather than base its annual rankings on small statistical samplings, reviews of professional critics, or box office performance, IMDb determines its definitive Top 10 lists using data from IMDbPro STARmeter rankings, which are based on the actual page views of more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb. IMDb also announced today that this year's Top Breakout Star, Anya Chalotra (The Witcher), accepted the IMDb Breakout STARmeter Award from her home in London, UK.

"With more time at home this year than ever before, entertainment played a huge role in our lives, and people around the world turned to IMDb to discover and decide what to watch and learn more about the stars of their new favorite shows and movies," said Matt Kumin, Head of IMDbPro. "Our lists of the Top Stars and Breakout Stars highlight the actors and actresses our fans and professional customers were most excited and curious about this year. We congratulate our Top Star Ana de Armas and Top Breakout Star Anya Chalotra on their truly phenomenal rises on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart this year."

Actress Anya Chalotra received an IMDb "Breakout" STARmeter Award for her standout performance as Yennefer in The Witcher, which ranks as one of the Most Popular TV Shows on IMDb this year. Chalotra has been a strong performer this year on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart, spending four consecutive weeks in the No. 1 spot and an additional four weeks in the Top 10. IMDbPro STARmeter rankings are determined by page views of more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. IMDb STARmeter Awards have proven to be a keenly accurate predictor of stars who are about to have a breakthrough career moment. Previous IMDb STARmeter Award recipients in the "Breakout" category include Nicholas Braun, Olivia Cooke, Jacob Elordi, Pom Klementieff, Brie Larson, Dacre Montgomery and Miles Teller.

"It is hugely exciting to be named IMDb's Breakout Star of 2020, to follow in the footsteps of so many brilliant actors, it's an honor. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has taken an interest and supported my work this year, via IMDb," said Chalotra. "I feel incredibly lucky to also receive the IMDb STARmeter Award my very first award ever from IMDb and IMDbPro." To see the full video of Chalotra accepting her IMDb STARmeter Award, visit: https://www.imdb.com/video/vi2278539545

The IMDb Best of 2020 section (www.imdb.com/best-of) features a variety of year-end Top 10 lists, more of which will be unveiled in the coming weeks, as well as retrospective photo galleries, trailers, original videos (including an In Memoriam video) and other year-end coverage.

And the 2020 winners are:

IMDb Top 10 Stars of 2020*

Ana de Armas Julia Garner Anya Chalotra Millie Bobby Brown Erin Moriarty Margot Robbie Aidan Gallagher Anya Taylor-Joy Linda Cardellini Henry Cavill

*The 10 stars who consistently ranked highest on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart throughout 2020. IMDbPro STARmeter rankings are based on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb.

IMDb Top 10 Breakout Stars of 2020*

Anya Chalotra Aidan Gallagher Maria Bakalova Lauren Lapkus Victoria Pedretti Jurnee Smollett Alba Baptista Golshifteh Farahani Freya Allan Diana Silvers

*Among the select group of stars who charted on the IMDb annual Top 100 list for the first time in their careers in 2020, these 10 stars consistently ranked highest on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart throughout the year. IMDbPro STARmeter rankings are based on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb.

For comparison purposes, the IMDb 2019 year-end Top 10 lists are available here: www.imdb.com/best-of/2019

Additional insight into STARmeter rankings, which are updated weekly, is available to IMDbPro members throughout the year on both the site (http://www.imdbpro.com) and apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. IMDbPro includes comprehensive information and tools designed to help entertainment industry professionals achieve success throughout all stages of their career. IMDbPro offers members the following: detailed contact and representation information; more than 25,000 in-development film and TV titles not available on IMDb; tools to manage and showcase their IMDb profile, including selecting their primary images and the credits they are best "known for"; IMDbPro Track, with which members can receive personalized entertainment industry news and updates on the people and film and TV projects they want to follow; and a convenient tool that generates custom digital assets to promote their work on social media and other platforms. To become a member today, visit www.imdbpro.com.

