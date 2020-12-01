Leading Process Industry Equipment Suppliers Sign on as Sponsors and Exhibitors For The Inaugural Process Heating & Cooling Show

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2020 / Process industry equipment suppliers Thermalogic, Hurst Boiler and Draeger are current sponsors of the Inaugural Process Heating & Cooling Show scheduled for June 16-17, 2021 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont, IL. This premier event being produced by BNP Media's Process Heating and Process Cooling magazines will connect exhibitors with key prospects in the business of using process heating and cooling equipment and technology including executives and engineers from the oil & gas, electronics, pharmaceuticals, food, beverages, packaging, and the plastics industries. For more information about the event, visit www.heatingcoolingshow.com.

"We are thrilled that so many companies are joining our vision for a premier event for the process heating and cooling industries," said Erik Klingerman, Senior Group Publisher, BNP Media. "In addition to our sponsors we already have a dozen VIP Exhibitors including Budzar Industries, LLC, GASCO Regulators and Meters, HydriThrift Corp., Miura America Co., Ltd, Morris & Associates Inc., Multifab Inc, and Standard Refrigeration. We invite other companies to join us for what promises to be an important event in our industry."

The exhibit hall will include manufacturers displaying heat processing equipment, components, materials and supplies as well as processing equipment used to cool, chill or freeze product, measure, monitor or control temperature or cool equipment. There will also be a Solutions Stage on the show floor where exhibitors can present sponsored sessions for event attendees. For additional information on exhibiting and sponsorship opportunities, visit https://www.process-heating.com/heat-cool-show/become-exhibitor to connect with the appropriate staff member of the show management team.

Companies already registered to participate had this to say about the new event.

"The Process Heating & Process Cooling industries have been grouped into general air handling shows for too long. We are excited that BNP Media is creating a show that specifically focuses on our specialties and will connect us with quality attendees that are searching for our solutions," said Andrew Eklind, Miura America Co., Ltd.

"We're thrilled to exhibit at the first annual Process Heating & Cooling Show next year. This show gives us the unique opportunity to meet and network with professionals who rely and use all of our heat transfer fluid products as opposed to a small sector," said Gabriella Giammarco, Paratherm.

"We are excited to participate in the inaugural Process Heating & Cooling Show. The opportunities to connect with industry professionals specifically in the heating/cooling sectors in this type of setting have been lacking. Kudos to Process Heating and Process Cooling magazines for recognizing the need and doing something about it," said John Flynn, Astec Industries, Inc.

In addition to the exhibit hall the Process Heating & Cooling Show will offer a stellar education program featuring industry leaders who will share their knowledge and expertise with cooling and heating professional from various industries. The education program has been certified for continuing education credits from the Registered Continuing Education Program (RCEP), Refrigerating Engineers and Technicians Association (RETA), International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET) and North American Technician Excellence (NATE). For access to the agenda, visit www.process-heating.com/heat-cool-show/agenda

About PROCESS HEATING and PROCESS COOLING

Written for engineers, Process Heating magazine publishes technical, how-to info about industrial heating equipment for manufacturing processes. Process Heating is the only brand that focuses only on applying, transferring, controlling and removing heat up to 1,000°F (538°C) in nine industrial markets, providing relevant content related to one of the most energy-intensive and process-critical steps in the manufacture of goods. www.process-heating.com

Process Cooling is the only media brand in the world to focus on just industrial process cooling. Process Cooling targets engineering professionals who buy and specify process equipment to cool, chill or freeze product, measure, monitor or control temperature down through cryogenic levels. www.process-cooling.com

The Process Heating & Cooling Show and the magazines are owned by BNP Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 50-plus industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, websites, conferences, events, and market research. Visit BNP Media at www.bnpmedia.com.

