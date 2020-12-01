GROUPE BOGART: Bogart Group opens first April fragrance boutiques in the United Arab Emirates

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 1 December 2020

Bogart Group has further extended its April fragrance chain by opening two new elite boutiques in the United Arab Emirates.

The new stores will open in spring 2021 in two Dubai shopping centres, including the prestigious Dubai Mall. Opened in 2008, the Dubai Mall is the largest shopping mall in the world (800,000 m², 1,200 retailers) and the world's most-visited tourist destination, attracting around 75 million visitors each year[1].

The new location adds a sixth country to Bogart's international April boutique chain, hitherto focused on Europe.

The Group generates a large proportion of its fragrance brand turnover (Carven, Ted Lapidus, Jacques Bogart) in the Middle East. Bogart already has a regional distribution subsidiary covering its fragrance brands and cosmetics business in the UAE and the new boutiques are intended to be an additional outlet for its own-brand boutiques division.

Bogart Group Chairman and CEO David Konckier commented as follows upon the announcement: "We've taken a bold step with this new operation. Bogart will draw on its knowledge of the region and 15 years of retail experience in order to expand the April chain and establish itself as a new French supplier of beauty care products to the United Arab Emirates and Gulf region."

Next publication

Bogart Group will publish its full-year turnover on 12th February 2021.

