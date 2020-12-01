Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.12.2020
Markanter Ausbruch und massives Aufholpotential in möglicher Jahresendrallye…
01.12.2020 | 18:21
Fidelity Special Values Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, December 1

Fidelity Special Values PLC

Voting Rights and Capital as at 01 December 2020

This announcement is made in accordance with DTR5.6.1

As at 01 December 2020, Fidelity Special Values PLC's issued share capital consists of 291,639,480 ordinary shares. There are 515,473 ordinary shares being held in Treasury, therefore, the total number of voting rights in Fidelity Special Values PLC is 291,124,007.

The figure of 291,124,007 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Fidelity Special Values PLC under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Anna-Marie Davis

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 834798

01 December 2020

