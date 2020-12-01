Advancements in technology, consumer demographic shifts, and rapidly evolving CPG industry trends have made it highly challenging for companies to provide a personalized and efficient consumer experience. Therefore, businesses must be consciously aware of the industry's various trends and strategize accordingly to scale, provide an ideal consumer experience, and enhance profits significantly. Infiniti's custom market intelligence solutions enable companies to stay informed about current and upcoming CPG industry trends and make well-informed strategic decisions. To address and prepare for the rapidly evolving and continuously changing CPG industry trends with our in-depth insights and comprehensive strategies, request a free proposal.

The rapidly evolving CPG industry has seen various substantial changes, including consumer demographics shifts and changing consumer preferences. The CPG industry is fast-paced and witnesses different market trends due to the versatility of consumer preferences and advancements in technologies. Ensuring an efficient and personalized customer experience is necessary for CPG companies, which can be challenging due to the industry's dynamic nature. To successfully scale and prepare for market changes, companies need to keep abreast of CPG industry trends and prepare to strategize accordingly. Therefore, in their recent article, Infiniti's experts highlighted the major CPG industry trends expected to transform the industry shortly.



"With rapidly evolving customer expectations, CPG companies are under pressure to offer personalized customer experience (CX) across every communication touchpoint. Consequently, it becomes vital for CPG companies to not only keep abreast with the latest trends but also to be prepared to operate amid uncertainty," says a CPG industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Infiniti's experts highlighted the following four significant CPG industry trends for companies to identify and prepare for:

Transparency and Sustainability: The increasing demand for sustainable packaging alternatives and buyers' rising value for transparency in business operations influences change in the CPG industry.

Digital Consumerism: Online channels are fuelling most of the growth in the CPG industry, and companies need to emphasize selling online in the coming years.

Growth in Home-Delivery: The demand for delivery services has grown exponentially in recent years, and companies must expand their delivery service options to drive sales and enhance profits.

A Multichannel Future: Adopting a multichannel strategy is expected to go mainstream, and brands must start using a multi-channel approach to reach consumers.

