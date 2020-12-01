Talisman Casualty Insurance Company Highlights Its Program for Offering Surety Bonds

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2020 / Talisman Casualty Insurance Company, a protected cell captive insurance firm based in Las Vegas, Nevada, wants to highlight its program for offering surety bonds. Although surety is not actually insurance, they have based their surety program on the captive insurance model to provide flexibility, creativity, and reliability.

Through this surety program of Talisman Insurance, they are able to provide different types of surety bonds. The surety bond is usually issued to protect a specific party against losses in case the principal fails to comply with an obligation towards the first party, such as completing a construction project or paying subcontractors and suppliers. The first party is typically the homeowner or the property owner who will have the responsibility to pay the subcontractors and suppliers, and/or suffer from the losses that result from an uncompleted construction project.

A spokesperson for Talisman Casualty Insurance says, "In the captive insurance model, smaller numbers of principals are participating in the coverage capacity so the relationship can be more personal and the design of the bonds can be flexible to meet the needs of the modern business environment and evolving risk which require more flexibility."

Talisman Insurance's surety program is based on the protected cell captive insurance model from which it obtains a number of advantages. First is the fact that a lesser number of principals are needed to take part in the coverage capacity of a protected cell model. This implies that the provider can offer a more personalized service, and the bonds have the flexibility to satisfy the specific needs of the modern business environment; especially their evolving business risks. The protected cell captive insurance model ensures the reliability of the company's surety program.

Through this surety program, Talisman Casualty Insurance Company offers various kinds of surety bonds. They can offer compliance and licensing bonds, which are often a requirement for those who want to get a permit or maintain their professional license. Those applying for compliance and licensing bonds will need to satisfy some statutory requirements. A second type of surety bond that they can provide is the court and legal bonds. These bonds are required for various kinds of court actions, such as bail, adverse cost judgment, line, and more.

They also offer the payment and performance bond. This is a bond that construction contractors will need to provide to homeowners and other property owners before they are hired for a construction project. This is because this surety bond will protect the owner in case the contractor does not finish the project properly or fails to pay subcontractors or suppliers. The owner will be able to use the money to pay any unpaid subcontractors or suppliers, or to finish the project or have it redone if there is a need.

Meanwhile, Talisman Casualty has developed an excellent reputation with regards to captive insurance policies as a result of the services provided by its trustworthy team. These team members have gained such a broad experience that they are able to offer the right kind of service for specific businesses. In addition, they have developed the reputation of setting the gold standard. Thus, when people go to Talisman Casualty, they have access to a team who are well-experienced and who truly understands what is required by a particular client.

The company also employs a lawsuits avoidance strategy which depends solely on claims technology that will largely boost the efficiency of the claims process. This process is streamlined within the cell, which means that the cell participants get to enjoy a high level of quality service. Those who take part in the cell captive are the owners and the close relationship between the claims professionals, as well as the participants. This ensures a quicker response to the resolution of the claim, thus avoiding a lawsuit.

Those who are interested in learning more about the company, such as Talisman Casualty claims, may want to check out their website, or contact them on the phone or through email.

For more information about Talisman Casualty Insurance Company, contact the company here:



Talisman Casualty Insurance Company

800-318-5317

info@talismancasualty.com

Talisman Casualty Insurance Company

7881 W. Charleston Blvd, Suite 210 Las Vegas, NV 89117

SOURCE: Talisman Casualty Insurance Company

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/619001/Talisman-Casualty-Insurance-Company-Highlights-Its-Program-for-Offering-Surety-Bonds