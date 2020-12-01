Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. Engages Skoog Co. for Brand Communications, Strategy and Public Relations

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2020 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce retail platforms with a concentration on fine wines, olive oil, hospitality, luxury real estate, leather goods, ready-to-wear, fashion accessories, and luxury home items, has engaged the professional services of Skoog Co., a brand strategy and communications firm headquartered in Chicago. Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. will work with Skoog to establish itself as the next luxury lifestyle brand in the United States and across the world by introducing consumers to the unique and covetable Argentinian culture and lifestyle through press, partnerships, and creative content marketing.

Skoog develops integrated communications strategies for many celebrated lifestyle brands. With a modern-day approach merging Public Relations and Partnerships, Content Marketing, and Creative into one cohesive strategy, Skoog helps brands drive cultural relevance and influence consumers in any place, at any time, and on any platform.

"As a luxury lifestyle brand, Gaucho takes a 360-degree approach, encompassing everything from food and wine to fashion and accessories to hospitality and real estate," says Melissa Skoog, president and founder of Skoog Co. "Our comprehensive approach to communications is similar, and based on a deep understanding of consumer trends and behaviors, and the current media and retail landscape, so this feels like a natural fit. We're excited about partnering with Gaucho to tell its unique story."

"I believe there are numerous strong synergies found within the relationship between Skoog and Gaucho Group's brands," says Scott Mathis, CEO, and Founder of Gaucho Group Holdings. "With our business model now weighted more heavily in the direction of direct to consumer and e-commerce transactions, we believe Melissa and her team are a great match to help us ramp up our marketing efforts as we look to expand upon our growing global reach and revenue streams."

About Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

For more than ten years, Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.'s (gauchoholding.com) mission has been to source and develop opportunities in Argentina's undervalued luxury real estate and consumer marketplace. Our company has positioned itself to take advantage of the continued and fast growth pace of global e-commerce across multiple market sectors, with the goal of becoming a leader in diversified luxury goods and experiences in sought after lifestyle industries and retail landscapes. With a concentration on fine wines (algodonfinewines.com & algodonwines.com.ar), hospitality (algodonhotels.com) and luxury real estate (algodonwineestates.com) associated with our proprietary Algodon brand, as well as the leather goods, ready-to-wear and accessories of the fashion brand Gaucho - Buenos Aires (gauchobuenosaires.com), these are the luxury brands in which Argentina finds its contemporary expression.

CONTACT:

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

Rick Stear

Director of Marketing

212.739.7669

rstear@gauchoholdings.com

SOURCE: Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/618996/Gaucho-Group-Holdings-Inc-Engages-Skoog-Co-for-Brand-Communications-Strategy-and-Public-Relations