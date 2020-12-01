Rising Biosciences, Inc. Expects to Surpass Milestone Sales Benchmark for 2020

SANDUSKY, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2020 / Rising Biosciences, Inc. (OTC PINK:RBII) CEO Arthur Hall reported that the company is expecting to achieve and surpass a milestone sales benchmark in the fiscal year 2020. "We were extraordinarily pleased with our sales results in the third quarter, a second consecutive record quarter for us", said Hall. "We're now poised to hit and break the $1 million sales number for the year! Given the challenges that have affected all businesses in an uncertain time, we are very proud of this accomplishment."

Hall also addressed the situation which arose earlier with the EPA. "The EPA "stop sale" order affected only one of our products, and we complied immediately. Our supplier is currently working with the EPA to correct the product labeling issue at the heart of the matter."

Hall added that the situation and resultant action has expedited and accelerated ongoing company efforts to bring its own line of products to market. "We've been working on this for quite some time. With our sales being so strong and projecting even stronger, we feel the timing could not be better. By marketing our own line of products, we will have full control over manufacturing, labeling, and regulatory compliance along with creating company and shareholder value", said Hall. "We are aggressively proceeding with plans to have our first two products available in the first quarter of 2021."

"The company is in a good position and looking forward to continued growth in the new year. Our team is very excited about the opportunities 2021 will bring to RBII!"

In addition to Oxi Thyme, RBII operates three distinct business units. The first business unit is a physician's practice management company focused on the proper use of cannabis for the treatment of chronic pain, opioid addiction, and terminal patients. The second business unit is a research and development company focusing on oral and topical pharmaceuticals within the strict standards set forward by the pharmaceutical compounding industry and the FDA. The third business unit offers cutting edge behavioral health medical treatment for substance addiction from branches throughout the Midwest.

