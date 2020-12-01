Marion, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2020) - Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is pleased to report the company plans to offer its vast water supply for industrial, government and local use around the North Carolina area and beyond. Because the company owns the land housing seven Spring and Artesian wells, its focus is to expand the use of its unlimited water supply to produce massive sales beyond just bottled water manufacturing. This affords numerous ways for Greene Concepts to supply limitless amounts of fresh water to multiple markets without additional manufacturing costs.

The company recently upgraded the Marion, NC bottling plant for USP pharmaceutical grade water certification approval. Recent upgrades both inside and outside the bottling plant include changes in piping, fittings and newly installed sanitizer tanks. These enhancements turn the bottling plant into a very lucrative profit center featuring U.S.A. produced fresh artesian and spring water, one of earth's greatest commodities.





Next, the company sent water test samples to Pace Analytical which returned positive (favorable) test results. Greene Concepts is prepared for its' final step, an onsite audit, to finalize the water for USP certification before the end of the year. The company's USP water achieves USP grade by meeting stringent quality standards by the FDA and quality Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) requirements.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts states, "We are elated to present a revolutionary way to serve our local and surrounding communities. Our bottling plant is now ready to produce massive sales beyond just bottled water production. Besides producing an unlimited amount of bottled water, well beyond the previously announced 192 million bottle production count, we can now properly utilize our unlimited water supply for industrial, government and local economic use. One of the primary ways we plan to supply our water in this unique and revolutionary fashion is to provide sanitizer tank refills at our upgraded bottling plant. Federal, state, and local governments along with private entities can refill water tankers and order USP Pharmaceutical Grade water in 270-gallon totes. Onsite employees will fill their industrial vehicles and equipment using large-scale water hose pumps for use in farming, construction and more. With low competition and medium revenue volatility, we plan to take full advantage of the sales potential within the expanding $79.2 billion Water Supply and Irrigation Systems Industry (see: IBISWorld and the The Daily Chronicle)."





Mr. Greene continues, "We are also prepared to fill the bulk water tankers supporting local breweries around Asheville, NC and the surrounding region. According to an August 6, 2020 article in AVL today, sourced by CNN, there are 33 breweries in Asheville, NC and 48 breweries in the greater Asheville area, the second highest number of breweries in the country per capita (see Asheville's brewery list here). Greene Concepts is connecting with these breweries for bulk purchases to source their businesses with the highest quality grade of artesian water in the surrounding area. Maximizing water use and production beyond just bottled water. Sales of fresh, clean, pristine water connects us to a much larger and longer-lasting audience for recurring revenue that positions us very favorably on our continued march toward the NASDAQ exchange."





About Greene Concepts, Inc., Mammoth Ventures, Inc. and Water Club, Inc.:

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company. Through its recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, Mammoth Ventures Inc., the Company has entered the specialty beverage and bottling business and is an emerging leader in the global scientifically formulated beverage industry. Through its subsidiary Water Club, Inc. we intend to pursue subscription-based delivery of water and scientifically formulated beverages directly to the consumers home and market the convenience of this service thru social media affiliate marketing partners.

