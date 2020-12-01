Lindsay Guion Highlights His Predictions for the Award Show Season Amid COVID-19

The production and scheduling of music, movies, and television have been turned on their head in 2020. With theatres closing and the cancelation of live events, filming has been put indefinitely on hold. With so many industry changes, it begs the question: what will the impact of COVID-19 be on the entertainment landscape in 2021? As award show season nears, it appears that the impact of the pandemic will likely draw out this season's events. Lindsay Guion, the Founder, CEO, and Chairman of Guion Partners, is sharing his perspective on what you can expect.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2020 / Lindsay Guion, who has over twenty years of experience in the music industry, is talking out about what people can expect in the 2020-21 awards season. As the industry slowly starts recovering from COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, the future of the awards race ahead remains uncertain.

According to Statista, the global film industry lost a total revenue of seven billion U.S. dollars from the middle of March 2020 to June 2020. In addition, at the beginning of the pandemic, a six-month shutdown was estimated to cost the music industry more than ten billion in sponsorships alone, with longer delays being even more devastating. As a major proponent for an adaptive digital strategy, Lindsay Guion is confident that award shows will change their strategy accordingly.

The Oscars, Lindsay explains, have been pushed back from their usual late-February date to April 25th due to the pandemic. Of course, while theatres are still struggling to stay afloat across the country, Netflix and other streamers have a strong stable of contenders that don't need those venues. The Grammys are set for January 31st, 2021, at the Staples Center, but Lindsay explains that this is an evolving situation that will likely change in the coming weeks.

Lindsay Guion believes that while award season may continue as scheduled, it is going to look different than it has in the past. There will need to be more discretion, fewer screenings, and the focus will likely be directed towards the films themselves rather than the red carpets that usually accompany them. Lindsay Guion explains that fans can expect virtual screenings and events as travel restrictions are turning international events into local ones.

Lindsay Guion explains that given the state of the industry, awards are extremely important right now. He believes it will be a welcome distraction, given everything that is going on. As an industry known for its innovation, creativity, and resilience, Lindsay Guion believes that the show will go on.

