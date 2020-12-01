VIP-Media: How Mandy Antoniacci Built A Brand Founded On Optimism Right From Her Recovery Bed

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2020 / Sharing our stories can be one of the most powerful things that we can do to help others. Survivors of numerous traumas and moments of resilience help to show people around the world that they are not alone in their struggle. Mandy Antoniacci is one of these inspiring people.

After 21 weeks of bed rest, Antoniacci decided to share her healing insights right from her recovery bed. She did not realize how much of an impact her words would have until a world that lost hope, optimism, and faith responded in droves.

"When I saw the corrosive effects of this pandemic, I wanted to show up for service in some way. I realized that everyone, all over the world, started healing from the same things that I once faced- immobility, isolation, a looming new normal, and a bit of the unknown." Antoniacci explains.

Antoniacci's story begins with her passion for running. Just completing the LA Marathon, she ran regularly, and nothing was out of the ordinary. Until one day, while running along the Hudson River in New York City, where she resides, she began experiencing paralysis in her right hand. Troubleshooting what she thought was a hand injury worsened and eventually made it impossible for her to move the entire right side of her body. Days later, emergency spinal surgery kept her in a hard brace, bedridden for months erasing her from her normal life.

"I was diagnosed with a random genetic anomaly that prompted emergency spinal surgery. For ten weeks, I was upright, in a hard brace, at a 90-degree angle, unable to look down." Mandy recounts.

Unfortunately, her struggle did not end there. On what was to be her final doctor visit to end her recovery phase, Mandy's surgeon informed her that the procedure failed. She fell into a 1-percent margin of error and had to repeat the journey all over again-enduring not only a second surgery but also more time in a hard brace, confinement, and isolation. However, during this recovery period, she decided to write in a notebook while bedridden to help her heal, and unknowingly, started inspiring people around the world.

"I began writing these reflections to help elevate my mindset throughout my recovery, just to get me to the next breath and the next step. One day, I shared them on my social feeds, and I noticed how much my words were helping others who were healing, too. I started an active practice-I would respond to strangers who wrote me through my DMs and submissions on my website and write an inspiring reflection specifically for them to lean into when they need it most. Because of their responses, I knew this practice needed to be made accessible on a global scale." Antoniacci recounts.

From this moment, she started a project called, The Daily Uplift to elevate mindsets and spirits and to help to address the global mental health toll. Antoniacci invites people to share their stories on thedailyuplift.com. Every day she randomly selects one story and, in response, authors a poetic affirmation-that reads like an inspirational quote-paired with a personalized note of encouragement.

Antoniacci notes that she chooses to share the daily uplifts she writes in her social feeds anonymously-only including the location and first name of the recipient.

"I do this to create a sense of unity around the world and to reveal the humanity behind the words," she said. "It helps others feel less alone in their struggle when you see another person somewhere out there feeling the same as you do. It also reminds us of how small our world is-something this pandemic quickly reminded us of, too."

The project received over 200 submissions within the first few hours and reached 22 countries in just five days. Since publishing this article, The Daily Uplift has reached 37 countries and has since been used to uplift frontline workers worldwide and has been translated into several languages-clearly signaling, Mandy is the voice of insight and optimism needed for this generation.

Caption: Mandy Antoniacci writes from her recovery bed.

"The stories I receive from people on thedailyuplift.com range from the devastating effects of COVID-19, to job loss, to bereavement, to normal frictions of everyday life, like a break-up or stress. I discovered that every single one of us is healing from something-whether it's something you can see or something you can't. When you become a patient-from anything, you earn permission to connect with others who are healing too. And for that reason alone, I am grateful for what this adversity has given me." Antoniacci states.

With a now catalog of poetic and inspiring quotes, Antoniacci is making The Daily Uplift accessible on-demand through the distribution of a retail line and an app-which, of course, will encourage users to swipe up, planned for the new year. She also built a pilot program-currently in beta testing, where middle school and high school students integrate The Daily Uplift into their virtual learning curriculum.

In addition to birthing an accidental brand, Antoniacci is also writing her debut book, scheduled for release in fall 2021. In her book, she details her struggle even more thoroughly from the moment that she first experienced paralysis to now. She credits her optimism-her ability to look up mentally and spiritually, that got her through the hardest times. After physically losing her ability to look down, Antoniacci leans into her disability with one inspiring goal-live life up.

"This book is a true journey of self-discovery for me. I started writing it from my recovery bed, which doing so from such a weakened state, helped heal me. My goal with this book is to illuminate things like optimism, that exist all along but are too often unseen during our darkest moments. Simply changing our perspective can change our life." Antoniacci remarks.

Antoniacci is represented by Park, and Fine Literary & Media Agency who's client roster includes the likes of New York Times best-selling novelist Nicolas Sparks: The Notebook, Dear John, Message In A Bottle.

She has been featured on the TED stage, and in Forbes and Inc. Magazine, and appears in media outlets weekly. To meet the woman who lifts us up, you can follow her on Instagram here. You can also check out the Daily Uplift here.

