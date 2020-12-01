Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 647 internationalen Medien
Markanter Ausbruch und massives Aufholpotential in möglicher Jahresendrallye…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B87V ISIN: US79466L3024 Ticker-Symbol: FOO 
Tradegate
01.12.20
21:59 Uhr
200,40 Euro
-6,10
-2,95 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
SALESFORCE.COM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SALESFORCE.COM INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
190,34191,4022:44
198,98201,3522:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SALESFORCE
SALESFORCE.COM INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SALESFORCE.COM INC200,40-2,95 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.