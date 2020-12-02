Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2020) - Elephant Hill Capital Inc. (TSVX: EH.P) (the "Corporation" or "Elephant Hill"), a capital pool company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") is pleased to announce that it has received conditional acceptance from the Exchange for its proposed Qualifying Transaction with Esports Limited, a private company doing business as "Luckbox". Closing of the transaction is expected to occur on December 4, 2020. Upon closing, Esports Limited will amalgamate with a subsidiary of Elephant Hill to become a wholly owned subsidiary of Elephant Hill.

The Qualifying Transaction and the listing of the common shares on the Exchange are subject to final approval of the Exchange pursuant to TSXV Policy 2.4 Capital Pool Companies.

The Corporation's Filing Statement dated November 27, 2020, was filed on November 30, 2020, and is available on the SEDAR profile for Elephant Hill at www.sedar.com. The Filing Statement includes revised and updated disclosure of the securities of the Resulting Issuer to be issued and outstanding following the completion of the proposed Qualifying Transaction that were released in the Corporation's press release dated November 4, 2020, and readers should refer to the final version of the Filing Statement filed on SEDAR.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the filing statement prepared in connection with the proposed Qualifying Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Proposed Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed Qualifying Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

For further information, please contact:

Elephant Hill Capital Inc.

Mohammad Fazil, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Email: mfazil@lionparkcapital.com

Phone: (403) 613-7310

ESports Limited

Quentin Martin, Chief Executive Officer

Email: quentin@luckbox.com

Phone: (+44) 7498 181 863

