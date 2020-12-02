



TOKYO, Dec 2, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION (MMC) launched its flagship plug-in hybrid SUV, the OUTLANDER PHEV at the 37th Thailand International Motor Expo 2020(1) and started taking orders. Following the launch in Indonesia and the Philippines, Thailand is the third country in the ASEAN region to introduce the model."As announced in the new Environmental Plan, we aim to raise the proportion of electric vehicles to 50 percent in the total sales by 2030 to contribute to the development of a sustainable society," said Takao Kato, chief executive officer of MMC. "The introduction of the OUTLANDER PHEV in Thailand aligns with our initiative to promote an electrified future. It marks a key milestone for electromobility to the customers in Thailand who are seeking for an environmentally-friendly solution."The OUTLANDER PHEV is an embodiment of MITSUBISHI MOTORS' expertise in electrification, SUV and all-wheel control technologies. The twin-motor 4WD combined with S-AWC (Super All Wheel Control) system delivers a quiet, smooth yet powerful acceleration unique to electric vehicles, enabling anyone to enjoy handling with peace of mind. With global cumulative sales volume reaching more than 260,000 units(2) since the launch in 2013, the OUTLANDER PHEV is the world's best-selling PHEV(3) and has been Europe's best-selling PHEV for five consecutive years (2015-2019)(4). With this success, MMC expands the global PHEV lineup with the addition of the new ECLIPSE CROSS which will be launched in Japan in early December.Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (MMTh), MMC's local producer and distributor, will also showcase the DENDO DRIVE HOUSE (DDH) at the event. DDH is a packaged system comprising the EV/PHEV, a bi-directional charger, solar panels and home battery, and is designed for home use. The customer can charge their EV/PHEV at home using solar-generated power and can conversely supply electricity back to their home, allowing them to save electricity costs and secure emergency power supply.MMTh signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) in October to collaborate on the development, testing and data collection of energy conversion from Vehicle to X (V2X)5 by using the OUTLANDER PHEV. MMTh and EGAT will work together to study the V2X business in Thailand.(1) December 1 is VIP and press preview day, December 2 is the opening ceremony and Grand Charity Day, and the show is open to the public from December 3 to 13. For precaution measures against COVID-19, please see the official website at the following link (in Thai):https://www.motorexpo.co.th/(2) As of October 2020(3) Source: MITSUBISHI MOTORS' internal sales data from January 2013 to September 2020(4) Source: MITSUBISHI MOTORS' internal sales data from January 2015 to December 2019(5) A general term encompassing Vehicle to Home (V2H) and Vehicle to Grid (V2G), among othersAbout Mitsubishi MotorsMITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. Since the Mitsubishi group produced its first car more than a century ago, we have demonstrated an ambitious and often disruptive approach, developing new vehicle genres and pioneering cutting-edge technologies. Deeply rooted in MITSUBISHI MOTORS' DNA, our brand strategy will appeal to ambitious drivers, willing to challenge conventional wisdom and ready to embrace change. Consistent with this mindset, MITSUBISHI MOTORS introduced its new brand strategy in 2017, expressed in its "Drive your Ambition" tagline - a combination of personal drive and forward attitude, and a reflection of the constant dialogue between the brand and its customers. Today MITSUBISHI MOTORS is committed to continuous investment in innovative new technologies, attractive design and product development, bringing exciting and authentic new vehicles to customers around the world.Source: Mitsubishi MotorsCopyright 2020 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.