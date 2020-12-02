

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RHHBY.PK) announced that its Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2 S antibody test has received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA. The serology test can be used to measure the level of antibodies in people who have been exposed to the virus. The test provides a numerical result describing the concentration of antibodies from 0.40-250 U/mL as well as a qualitative result. The Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2 S test runs on the company's cobas e analyzers.



Roche noted that the FDA Emergency Use Authorization follows the launch of the Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2 S antibody test for markets accepting the CE Mark announced on 18 September.



