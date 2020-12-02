

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's consumer confidence improved marginally to an 11-month high in October, data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the consumer confidence index increased to 33.7 in November from 33.6 in October.



The latest index was the highest since December last year, when it was 38.3.



Among the four sub-indexes of the consumer confidence index, the index reflecting households' willingness to buy durable consumer goods remained unchanged at 35.7 in November, and the index for overall livelihood increased to 36.7.



The indicators measuring the income growth increased to 35.7 and employment grew to 26.5.



The latest survey was conducted on November 15 among 8,400 households.



