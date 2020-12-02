Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 647 internationalen Medien
Markanter Ausbruch und massives Aufholpotential in möglicher Jahresendrallye…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 856625 ISIN: JP3837800006 Ticker-Symbol: HYB 
Tradegate
01.12.20
21:30 Uhr
111,00 Euro
-2,00
-1,77 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
HOYA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOYA CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
107,00109,0008:45
107,00109,0008:45
PR Newswire
02.12.2020 | 08:04
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nomads Appointed as Global Agency of Record for HOYA Vision Care

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HOYA Vision Care has selected Nomads as their global creative agency, following a pitch against agencies from London, Germany and Amsterdam.

HOYA and Nomads have entered into a three-year contract starting with the launch of the new brand positioning 'For the Visionaries' that brings HOYA's passionate dedication to Eye Care Professionals (ECPs) to the forefront. A global brand platform that the entire organization can rally around.

"Nomads impressed us with their unique thinking and customer centric approach. They demonstrated an in-depth understanding of the category and our business. This gave us the confidence that they understood our brand and where we wanted to go," said Marius de Beer, CMO of HOYA Vision Care.

"We're thrilled to partner with such an industry-leading and well-respected company" said Hans Howarth, CEO and Founder of Nomads. "We look forward to creating impact for the brand while facilitating the transformation process."

Looking for a long-term partnership, HOYA wanted to find a partner that could help transform their business from a regionally driven, fragmented set of brands, into a powerful global brand.

De Beer adds that "the new brand positioning 'For the Visionaries' reaffirms HOYA's commitment to Eye Care Professionals (ECPs). We are constantly driving towards solutions that better support and enable ECPs to make a difference in their patients' lives. We see the world through our customers' eyes. It's in our DNA."

About HOYA Vision Care

For over 60 years, HOYA Vision Care has been a passionate and global leader in optical technology innovation. As a manufacturer of high quality, high performing eyeglass lenses, HOYA continues to drive optical technology innovation with the aim of finding only the best vision solutions. HOYA Vision Care supplies eyeglasses in 52 countries with a network of over 12,000 employees and 45 laboratories around the globe. For more information, visit www.hoyavision.com.

About Nomads

Established in Amsterdam in 2013, Nomads is a creative transformation company that helps businesses change for sustainable growth. Creating ideas that transform how companies are designed and experienced. Nomads has a diverse multinational client roster, including P&G, PepsiCo, National Geographic, Air France KLM, Under Armour, Jotun and more. For more information, please visit www.wearenomads.com.

HOYA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.