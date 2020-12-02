Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Portfolio Manager Update

02 December 2020

MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC

(the "Company")

Portfolio Manager Update Today - 10am, Wednesday 2ndDecember 2020

Miton Global Opportunities plc is pleased to announce that the Portfolio Management Team of Nick Greenwood and Charlotte Cuthbertson will provide a live investor presentation via the Investor Meet Company platform on Wednesday, 2nd December at 10:00am.

The Company is committed to ensuring that there are appropriate communication structures for all elements of its shareholder base so that its investment strategy and performance are clearly understood.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/miton-global-opportunities-plc/register-investor

Investors who have already registered and added to meet the Company will be automatically invited.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Frostrow Capital LLP

Distribution Team Tel: +44 (0)203 709 9281

Email: distribution@frostrow.com

ENDS

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3170 8732