All Star Minerals Plc - Director Appointment - Non-executive Chairman

All Star Minerals Plc

("All Star" or the "Company")

Director Appointment - Non-executive Chairman

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Graham Mascall as a non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Company subject to completion of normal regulatory due diligence checks.

Graham Mascall graduated in 1969 as a mining engineer from the Camborne School of Mines and gained a Master of Engineering, Mineral Economics from McGill University, Montreal in 1972. He developed his career in the mining/mining finance sector and from 1997 to 2001 held various senior level positions including with Billiton PLC. He has acted as a Non-Executive Director on a number of London Listed Mining Companies, and was Chairman of Gemfields plc during its most successful years, most notably from 2009 until June 2017.

A further announcement confirming his appointment on completion of normal regulatory due diligence checks and disclosing information in respect of the AQSE Growth Market Rules for Issuers will be made in due course.

Ian Harebottle said: "Having worked with Graham in the past, I can honestly say that it is a privilege to have him back on board, and provides clear evidence of his unwavering commitment to our sector. His passion, dedication and wealth of experience can only be viewed as an asset to every project he is connected with. We look forward to his involvement in All Star Minerals as we endeavour to exploit some of the potential opportunities we are currently being presented with."

The Directors of All Star are responsible for the content of this announcement.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014, and has been arranged for release by Ian Harebottle, Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

