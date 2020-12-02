Natalie Tydeman joins Kinnevik as Senior Investment Director

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") today announced that Natalie Tydeman will join Kinnevik in January 2021 as Senior Investment Director and member of the management team.

Natalie Tydeman has a successful track record in private equity investing with a focus on fast-growing technology companies within entertainment, education, and health/wellness, extensive senior executive experience in tech/media companies and a deep expertise in new business launches and deployment of new technologies. Natalie is also a seasoned board member and current board positions include Stockholm listed Nordic Entertainment Group and Modern Times Group. Natalie holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a degree from University of Oxford.

Georgi Ganev, CEO of Kinnevik commented: "I am delighted to welcome Natalie to Kinnevik as a Senior Investment Director. With her long experience in tech-focused investing as well as her operational experience in the media sector, Natalie will be a great addition to our investment team where she will primarily focus on growth investments in Europe. Natalie is a value driven leader with a strong focus on building sustainable companies with a positive impact and I look forward to working with her as we continue our pivot into Europe's leading public growth investor."

Natalie Tydeman commented: "Kinnevik combines a highly successful mission driven investment strategy with a strong focus on sustainable business building. From my board positions in NENT and MTG I have had the opportunity to get to know the culture and entrepreneurial spirit that permeates the companies in the Kinnevik family, and I am thrilled to be joining the Kinnevik team."

