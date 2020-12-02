DJ Genel Energy PLC: Liftings underway at Sarta

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Liftings underway at Sarta 02-Dec-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 2 December 2020 Genel Energy plc Liftings underway at Sarta Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce that, following first oil production last week, first liftings have taken place from the Sarta field (Genel 30% working interest). The Sarta-3 well is producing at an initial rate of over 5,000 bopd, with an API gravity of c.27 degrees, in line with expectations at this stage. Tanker loadings are now underway, with oil being transported to Khurmala for offloading into the export pipeline. -ends- For further information, please contact: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Communications +44 20 7390 0230 Patrick d'Ancona Notes to editors: Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and sustainable dividend, even at a low oil price. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com [1].

December 02, 2020 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)