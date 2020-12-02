DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Restoration to Trading - Altona Energy plc

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Restoration to Trading - Altona Energy plc 02-Dec-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Shares in the following company have been restored to trading on the AQSE Growth Market with effect from 08.00 on 02/12//2020 Altona Energy plc Ordinary Shares Symbol: ANR ISIN: GB00BFZNKV91 The Regulation Department, Aquis Stock Exchange, 77 Cornhill, London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu [1] Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 1152022 02-Dec-2020 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=370fb022274c247465a51c6bcd6f2e4c&application_id=1152022&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

