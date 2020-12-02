

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - NCC Group Plc (NCC.L) said trading has remained resilient since the Group's AGM trading statement. Revenue is anticipated to be slightly ahead year-on-year. The Board now believes adjusted EBIT for the full year will be around the upper end of market expectations.



Adam Palser, CEO, said: 'Achieving revenue growth in the first six months of the year is a tribute to the inspirational work and dedication shown by my NCC Group colleagues across the world. We are proud to have continued delivering exceptional work for our clients despite the logistical challenges of Covid-19 restrictions.'



The Group will report its interim results for the six months to 30 November 2020 on 4 February 2021.



