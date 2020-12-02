Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 647 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0EALE ISIN: GB00B07KD360 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Frankfurt
16.01.20
17:54 Uhr
1,901 Euro
-0,005
-0,24 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
COBHAM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COBHAM PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
COBHAM
COBHAM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COBHAM PLC1,901-0,24 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.