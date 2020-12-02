Global leader in air refuelling systems delivering bespoke probe solutions tailored to individual customer requirements

Cobham Mission Systems, the world leader in air refuelling probe solutions, announced today ithas been awarded a prime contract from Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd. (KAI) to deliver an air refuelling probe solution for its FA-50 advanced jet aircraft. Under this contract, Cobham Mission Systems will design, develop and qualify a telescopic probe solution, which the company anticipates will lead to future serial production requirements for KAI's customer base.

Equipping the FA-50 with an air refuelling probe will enable air refuelling from hose and drogue tankers, enhancing the aircrafts operational flexibility and interoperability.

"Having supported KAI for over a decade, we are delighted to deliver this new operational capability for their impressive FA-50 jet," said Russell Bailey, vice president air-to-air refuelling for Cobham Mission Systems in the UK.

"Recognised for providing leading edge and optimised solutions to meet the air refuelling capability requirements of Air Forces around the world, Cobham Mission Systems is uniquely placed to deliver this project. Our dedicated team looks forward to collaborating closely with KAI to create a bespoke probe design for the FA-50 that will deliver an enhanced operational capability to end users."

Cobham Mission Systems is globally recognised as the market leader for bespoke air-to-air refuelling solutions for aircraft tanker and military aircraft. At the leading edge of probe design and manufacture, the company has a deep understanding of complex air-to-air refuelling probe requirements and specialist expertise from probe design, development and qualification to serial production and in-service support.

About Cobham Mission Systems

As the world's leading supplier of critical control solutions, Cobham Mission Systems helps customers increase the safety and mission capabilities of personnel and equipment in extreme environments. Proven and trusted solutions include air-to-air refuelling, fuel tank inerting, life support, space propulsion, weapons carriage and missile actuation that enable customers to achieve mission success. www.cobhammissionsystems.com

